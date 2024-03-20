BreakingNews
Voters rejecting Fairfield school levy in early results

Fairfield voters are rejecting an operating levy, according to early, unofficial results from the Butler County Board of Elections.

Voters in the Fairfield school system are rejecting the levy by about 20%, according to the board of elections. About 60% of voters are against the levy.

School officials have said voters will decide on a proposed school property tax hike with millions of dollars in personnel, program and transportation cuts hanging in the balance.

Fairfield Schools are asking residents in the city of Fairfield and the adjacent Fairfield Twp. to approve a 6.9-mill continuing operating levy

It’s the first operational levy tax vote in the 10,000-student district since voters approved a levy in 2011, and with recent years already seeing budget reductions, the stakes are high, according to the leader of the Fairfield Board of Education.

Fairfield school officials announced early in 2023 the district was facing a projected $11 million budget deficit.

Among the series of announced budget cuts are more than 2,000 kindergarten through 5th grade students losing bus service beginning at the start of classes in August should the tax issue lose and district officials reduce transportation services to state-minimums as a cost-saving measure.

If approved, the new school tax would raise the annual property tax for a $100,000 home by $242.

The 6.9-mill levy’s approval would then see the new tax begin to be collected from local property owners as of Jan. 1, 2025.

A ballot victory would see the new tax generate $15.9 million annually and would help keep the district financially solvent through June 30, 2029, said school officials.

