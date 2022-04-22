journal-news logo
Volunteers to search for missing Hamilton man on Saturday

54-year-old Curtis Kellums has been missing from Hamilton since April 2, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

News
By
Updated 6 minutes ago

A second large search is planned Saturday for a Hamilton man missing since April 2, according to family members.

Family, friends, volunteers and members of Equusearch Midwest Search & Recover Team will meet at 10 a.m. at the Moose Lodge on Pyramid Hill Boulevard to search for 54-year-old Curtis Kellums, according to his sister Symantha Harris.

Kellums, of West Elkton Road, was reported missing on April 4 by a family member who said he went to the store two days prior and did not return, according to the police report

Curtis Kellum has been missing from Hamilton since April 2. SUBMITTED

Detectives say Kellums Walmart on Main Street in Hamilton at about 12:50 p.m. driving erratically in a 2021 gray/blue Ford Escape with Ohio license plate DW77HM.

He was last seen wearing a blue Under Armour shirt and blue jeans. He is a white male, with brown hair and blue eyes, 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds. Anyone with information on Kellums’ whereabouts should contact Detective Steve Hamilton at (513) 868-5811 extension 1274, or call 911.

More than 200 people and Equusearch Midwest searched the Hamilton area April 9 to find Kellums or anything that would lead to his whereabouts, but nothing was found.

Harris said during Saturday’s search, drones and special mapping technology will be used in an attempt to locate the vehicle Kellums was driving.

