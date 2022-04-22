Volunteers to search for missing Hamilton man on Saturday

He was last seen wearing a blue Under Armour shirt and blue jeans. He is a white male, with brown hair and blue eyes, 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds. Anyone with information on Kellums’ whereabouts should contact Detective Steve Hamilton at (513) 868-5811 extension 1274, or call 911.

More than 200 people and Equusearch Midwest searched the Hamilton area April 9 to find Kellums or anything that would lead to his whereabouts, but nothing was found.

Harris said during Saturday’s search, drones and special mapping technology will be used in an attempt to locate the vehicle Kellums was driving.