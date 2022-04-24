BreakingNews
Violent incident at Kings Island Camp Cedar sends several to hospital
journal-news logo
X

Violent incident at Kings Island Camp Cedar sends several to hospital

The entrance to Camp Cedar at Kings Island in Warren County. WCPO

Combined ShapeCaption
The entrance to Camp Cedar at Kings Island in Warren County. WCPO

News
By Blake Bowers, WCPO
1 hour ago

WARREN COUNTY — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Kings Island Camp Cedar for a felonious assault call Saturday night.

The call went out around 10:45 p.m.

Several people were transported to the hospital from the incident. All had non-life threatening injuries.

An arrest was made and the scene was cleared overnight.

The sheriff’s office was not yet ready to release further information on the type of assault or about the suspect.

In a statement, Kings Island Camp Cedar said, “We are aware of an altercation between multiple parties at Camp Cedar on Saturday evening that resulted in injuries. It is an active investigation and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement.”

The camp is not part of the Kings Island amusement park.

WCPO is a content partner of Cox First Media.

In Other News
1
First concept of Badin High School stadium plan approved
2
Multifaceted approach needed to address restaurant staffing shortage...
3
Local governments set up systems for opioid settlement money
4
Middletown house in ‘imminent danger’ of collapsing torn down at a cost...
5
‘Sorg for Sounds at Sunset’ includes four nights of concerts to launch...

About the Author

Blake Bowers, WCPO
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top