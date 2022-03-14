Vigil for missing Hamilton woman happening this week

In January, Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said a thorough search was conducted in January by EquuSearch Midwest and police in Crawford Woods, but nothing was found. He told the Journal-News Monday that the same area was searched again over the weekend, but nothing was found.

The family searching on their own previously found a bag of her clothes in Crawford Woods, but no other sign of Kara. That’s what has been a place of interest.

Lisa Hyde told the Journal-News in previous interviews she believes her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, may have placed herself in danger.

Kara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair, according to her mother.

If you have any information about Kara Hyde’s whereabouts, should call Detective Brian Wynn at (513) 868-5811, ext. 1272, or 785-1300.

Journalist Lauren Pack contributed to this report.