Vigil for missing Hamilton woman happening this week

Another event is scheduled to help a Hamilton mom continue to keep her missing daughter in the spotlight.
Kara Hyde, 23, was last seen on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton on Dec. 5, 2021, and despite a reward and pleas for information from the police and her mother Lisa, there is no information on her whereabouts.
Hamilton Police announced the department is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the location of Hyde. The family announced an additional $1,000 in reward money.
A vigil will occur Thursday at Fairfield’s Village Green park.
Hyde went missing after leaving her home in the 2200 block of Grand at about 2 p.m. that day according to the Hamilton police report. She was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 18, police said.
In January, Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said a thorough search was conducted in January by EquuSearch Midwest and police in Crawford Woods, but nothing was found. He told the Journal-News Monday that the same area was searched again over the weekend, but nothing was found.
The family searching on their own previously found a bag of her clothes in Crawford Woods, but no other sign of Kara. That’s what has been a place of interest.
Lisa Hyde told the Journal-News in previous interviews she believes her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, may have placed herself in danger.
Kara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair, according to her mother.
If you have any information about Kara Hyde’s whereabouts, should call Detective Brian Wynn at (513) 868-5811, ext. 1272, or 785-1300.
Journalist Lauren Pack contributed to this report.
About the Author