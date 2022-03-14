Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Vigil for missing Hamilton woman happening this week

Kara Hyde was reported missing by her mother, Lisa, on Dec. 18, 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
Kara Hyde was reported missing by her mother, Lisa, on Dec. 18, 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

News
By Journal-News Staff
45 minutes ago

Another event is scheduled to help a Hamilton mom continue to keep her missing daughter in the spotlight.

Kara Hyde, 23, was last seen on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton on Dec. 5, 2021, and despite a reward and pleas for information from the police and her mother Lisa, there is no information on her whereabouts.

Hamilton Police announced the department is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the location of Hyde. The family announced an additional $1,000 in reward money.

A vigil will occur Thursday at Fairfield’s Village Green park.

Hyde went missing after leaving her home in the 2200 block of Grand at about 2 p.m. that day according to the Hamilton police report. She was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 18, police said.

In January, Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said a thorough search was conducted in January by EquuSearch Midwest and police in Crawford Woods, but nothing was found. He told the Journal-News Monday that the same area was searched again over the weekend, but nothing was found.

The family searching on their own previously found a bag of her clothes in Crawford Woods, but no other sign of Kara. That’s what has been a place of interest.

Lisa Hyde told the Journal-News in previous interviews she believes her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, may have placed herself in danger.

Kara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair, according to her mother.

If you have any information about Kara Hyde’s whereabouts, should call Detective Brian Wynn at (513) 868-5811, ext. 1272, or 785-1300.

Journalist Lauren Pack contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
North ‘B’ Street in Hamilton, a major artery of the city, to reopen in...
2
Man arrested with drugs and a pickle following Butler Co. traffic stop
3
McCrabb: Woman who lost mother keeps ‘legacy alive’ through breast...
4
VA changes could result in Ohio medical center’s closure
5
Sharing leftover cancer drugs helps some patients afford meds

About the Author

Journal-News Staff
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top