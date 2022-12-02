Video of Miami University students going crazy for World Cup U.S. win gets national attention

OXFORD — A 23-second clip of Miami University students celebrating the United States 1-0 victory over Iran during the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 29, is drawing the attention of national media.
Brick Street Bar, which hosted a watch party last Tuesday at 2 p.m., a week before Miami students’ finals week, drew a packed crowd.
Drew Stein, a senior at Miami University was in attendance at the watch party and described the setting as being “Super Bowl levels” packed.
“It was super cool to see everyone rallied behind the same thing,” Stein said. “The entire time, everyone was just happy to be there, the Miami community was insane.”
The game meant everything to the United States National Men’s Team, who needed a win over Iran to move on to the group of 16 stages in the World Cup tournament.
Fortunately for U.S. fans, United States superstar Christian Pulisic delivered the only goal of the game in the 38th minute of the contest, which would eventually lead to the United States winning and advancing to the next round.
A video posted on social media by Brick Street recorded the reaction of students jumping and yelling in excitement in reaction to the goal. That video eventually caught the attention of the Official U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team, Fox Sports, and Fox Soccer social media pages, who posted the videos on their own.
The Fox Sports tweet alone attracted over 470,000 views in less than two days.
As a result, Brick Street announced via Instagram on Dec. 1 that film of the goal celebration was being shown directly at the jumbotrons of Qatar, the host country of the World Cup. In addition, the United States next game against The Netherlands in the round of 16 will feature a Fox Sports live camera to potentially capture the excitement once more.
The United States will face off against The Netherlands at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Brick Street says it will open its doors at 8 a.m.
Brick Street Bar in Ohio went absolutely INSANE when Christian Pulisic scored 🤯🇺🇸🔥 #WorldCupWatchParty— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022
(via @BrickStOxford)
pic.twitter.com/zaOlCULX5I
KEEP THE ENERGY, AMERICA 🔋— U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) December 2, 2022
The countdown begins...#USMNT x @Visa pic.twitter.com/HbxTvPP58v
