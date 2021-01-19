Victim ID’d in fatal pedestrian strike near Hamilton McDonald’s last week

Troy D. Simmons, 48, of South Monument Street, was fatally struck by a vehicle about 5:45 a.m. on Witt Way. The road is near railroad tracks and behind the McDonald’s on High Street and Martin King Jr. Boulevard (Route 127).

A 52-year-old man was driving the vehicle that hit Simmons. Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said the driver was not cited and was not at fault.