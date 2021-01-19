Victim ID’d in fatal pedestrian strike near Hamilton McDonald’s last week

A man was killed early Friday morning in Hamilton while crossing a street near a busy intersection, according to police.
Troy D. Simmons, 48, of South Monument Street, was fatally struck by a vehicle about 5:45 a.m. on Witt Way. The road is near railroad tracks and behind the McDonald’s on High Street and Martin King Jr. Boulevard (Route 127).
A 52-year-old man was driving the vehicle that hit Simmons. Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said the driver was not cited and was not at fault.
“(Simmons) was crossing outside the cross walk in the dark,” Burkhardt said.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office ruled Simmons’ cause death as blunt force injury as a result of an accident.