X

Victim ID’d in fatal pedestrian strike near Hamilton McDonald’s last week

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Stunning aerial view of downtown Hamilton

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News | 1 hour ago
By Lauren Pack

A man was killed early Friday morning in Hamilton while crossing a street near a busy intersection, according to police.

Troy D. Simmons, 48, of South Monument Street, was fatally struck by a vehicle about 5:45 a.m. on Witt Way. The road is near railroad tracks and behind the McDonald’s on High Street and Martin King Jr. Boulevard (Route 127).

A 52-year-old man was driving the vehicle that hit Simmons. Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said the driver was not cited and was not at fault.

“(Simmons) was crossing outside the cross walk in the dark,” Burkhardt said.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office ruled Simmons’ cause death as blunt force injury as a result of an accident.

ExploreHamilton adding police body cameras after years of consideration

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.