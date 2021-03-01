Victim ID’d in fatal bar fight a Middletown’s Billy T’s last week

Police were called to Billy T’s in the 4300 block of Tytus Avenue at 8 p.m. Thursday for a bar fight. Officers found a victim had been severely assaulted.

In a 911 call to police, a woman said a man was “knocked out” and lying in the ground.

“His head hit the concrete hard,” she told a dispatcher. She said the man was breathing.

She said the alleged assailant was seen leaving in a red truck.

Police said a video of the fight won’t be released until the investigation is complete. Anyone with information is asked to call detective Ryan Morgan at 513-425-7735.