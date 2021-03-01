Victim ID’d in fatal bar fight a Middletown’s Billy T’s last week

A 56-year-old Middletown man involved in a bar fight last week has died, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Phillip Taulbee died Friday night at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being transferred to Atrium Medical Center. An autopsy was performed Saturday, but the cause and manner of death have been released.
Brian Ingram, 51, of Middletown, was charged with felonious assault after he allegedly punched and kicked Taulbee on Thursday night in a Middletown bar.
Ingram was located by Middletown police Thursday night, arrested and charged, according to police.
Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron set Ingram’s bond at $250,000 during Friday’s arraignment. Ingram’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to court records.
Police were called to Billy T’s in the 4300 block of Tytus Avenue at 8 p.m. Thursday for a bar fight. Officers found a victim had been severely assaulted.
In a 911 call to police, a woman said a man was “knocked out” and lying in the ground.
“His head hit the concrete hard,” she told a dispatcher. She said the man was breathing.
She said the alleged assailant was seen leaving in a red truck.
Police said a video of the fight won’t be released until the investigation is complete. Anyone with information is asked to call detective Ryan Morgan at 513-425-7735.