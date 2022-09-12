Veteran Middletown school board member submits resignation

According to a statement from the district, while serving on the district’s board, Novak helped oversee the construction and renovation of the Middletown High School, Middletown Middle School, and Rosa Parks Elementary.

Most recently, she served on the Robert “Sonny” Hill Community Center committee and helped facilitate the partnership between Middletown City Schools, the City of Middletown, and the Butler County Commissioners.

Novak was praised by city school officials for her contributions in helping to oversee the 6,300-student Middletown Schools.

Marlon Styles, Jr., superintendent, and Randy Bertram, treasurer, said in a joint statement: “Thank you, Ms. Novak, for your service to Middletown Schools. Your thoughtful questions, passion for education, and dedication to the district’s staff served our students well these past years.”

School board members said city residents interested in being appointed by board vote to fill her seats should visit the Board of Education page on the district’s website.

The application deadline is 4 p.m. Sept. 30 and interviews will be conducted by the board during the week of Oct. 3.