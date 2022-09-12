Veteran Middletown school board member submits resignation

A long-time Middletown Board of Education member has resigned.
Michelle Novak, who has served more than a decade, announced her resignation effective Sept. 29 during Monday evening’s board meeting. She cited her “family and schedule.”
Novak is in her third term on the board, having most recently been re-elected in November 2020, and is a former Ohio House candidate who lost her bid for that Middletown-area seat in 2020.
Her resignation now leaves an open seat for the school board to appoint a new member to finish her term, which runs through 2023. The board must do so within 30 days as required by Ohio law.
“This has been a very difficult decision for me. I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish as a community during my years of service and grateful for being entrusted with the opportunity to serve,” said Novak.
According to a statement from the district, while serving on the district’s board, Novak helped oversee the construction and renovation of the Middletown High School, Middletown Middle School, and Rosa Parks Elementary.
Most recently, she served on the Robert “Sonny” Hill Community Center committee and helped facilitate the partnership between Middletown City Schools, the City of Middletown, and the Butler County Commissioners.
Novak was praised by city school officials for her contributions in helping to oversee the 6,300-student Middletown Schools.
Marlon Styles, Jr., superintendent, and Randy Bertram, treasurer, said in a joint statement: “Thank you, Ms. Novak, for your service to Middletown Schools. Your thoughtful questions, passion for education, and dedication to the district’s staff served our students well these past years.”
School board members said city residents interested in being appointed by board vote to fill her seats should visit the Board of Education page on the district’s website.
The application deadline is 4 p.m. Sept. 30 and interviews will be conducted by the board during the week of Oct. 3.
