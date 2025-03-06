Vendors embrace chance to celebrate women, cultures at YWCA Hamilton festival

Adelaide specializes in tactile art, pieces that are meant to be touched and experienced. Saturday’s HERstory festival is another opportunity for Adelaide to be out in the community, selling her art and to meet other women business owners.

“These kinds of events are good for her to go out into the community and meet other people, and it’s great when she can meet other women that have different successful businesses, creative businesses,” said Bokone. “I saw this was a great event and a great opportunity to see a lot of women doing a lot of different successful things.”

The biggest thing for Jasvir Bassi, owner of Mirchi, an Indian restaurant on High Street in downtown Hamilton that opened in 2023, is to meet other business women owners and celebrate their cultures.

“I thought it would be a good opportunity to meet other women-owned businesses from different backgrounds because I haven’t had an opportunity to do that,” she said. “It’s important to support women who are getting out and opening their own businesses, and getting involved in the community.”

That’s also why Aliya Kahn, owner of Cakes by Aliya in West Chester Twp., wanted to participate, saying, “It’s a great way to get my name out there.”

She also likes that the proceeds are supporting the YWCA’s mission of ending the cycle of violence of women and homelessness.

“They’re doing something pretty amazing,” she said.

The free HERstory & HERitage festival at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill will also celebrate 10 Butler County women who have been transformational in their contributions to their communities.

The 10 women include: Eva Lande, Ann Antenen, Nellie Craig Walker, Virginia Ritan, Shakila Ahmad, Jackie Phillips Carter, Kathy Klink, Katherine Rumph-Cole, Kelli Kurtz, and Dr. Julia Goodman, the first female physician in Hamilton, and the founder of the YWCA Hamilton in 1900.

Four of the honorees will be honored posthumously: Goodman died 1902, Walker died in 1969, Lande died in 2005 and Antenen died in 2022.

There will be free transportation available to and from the event in Hamilton’s Riverview and North End neighborhoods, as well as in the Middletown and Fairfield area. Route details will be posted on the YWCA’s website and Facebook page.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and later in the evening, there will be a special concert featuring the 1990s female power group En Vogue. Hamilton’s Cunningham Sisters will open for the group.

While the festival is free to attend, the concert, which is set to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday is a ticketed event. Concert tickets are $200 for general seating in the Spooky Nook ballroom and $100 for standing room only. There is also a $300 ticket that includes a VIP meet and greet with En Vogue.