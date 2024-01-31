Van hits Hamilton apartment building, 1 person injured

A van crashed into a Hamilton apartment building Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of NW Washington Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue after the van collided with a Mercedes Benz sedan.

Hamilton police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said the van struck the building at 1275 Cleveland Ave. around 12:30 p.m. The driver of the van was transported to the hospital for what is described as minor injuries. No one else was injured, Ungerbuehler said.