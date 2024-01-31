Van hits Hamilton apartment building, 1 person injured

A van crashed into a Hamilton apartment building Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of NW Washington Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue after the van collided with a Mercedes Benz sedan.

Hamilton police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said the van struck the building at 1275 Cleveland Ave. around 12:30 p.m. The driver of the van was transported to the hospital for what is described as minor injuries. No one else was injured, Ungerbuehler said.

An engineer from the city of Hamilton responded to check on the structure.

The Journal-News will update this story when a police report is made available.

