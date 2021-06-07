Vaccine starts dropping in Butler County and Ohio ahead of third Vax-a-Million drawing

That came after the announcement on Saturday that the two-week statewide average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents dropped to 49.5. That was below the threshold of 50 per 100,000 that DeWine previously set as a target for dropping all coronavirus-related health orders.

However, DeWine expired those health orders last Wednesday, before that goal was reached, citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an improving situation.

The next Vax-a-Million drawings for the $1 million prize and full, four-year scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities will happen today, and the winners will be announced on Wednesday. Last week, Jonathan Carlyle from Toledo won the $1 million prize, and Zoie Vincent from Mayfield Village won the scholarship.

Carlyle said he initially put off getting vaccinated because he was working a lot, but he knew he needed and wanted to get the vaccine.

“When (DeWine) announced Vax-a-Million, as soon as I heard that, a few days later I got the Johnson & Johnson shot,” Carlyle said.

Residents 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine can sign up for the drawings at www.ohiovaxamillion.com.