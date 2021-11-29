journal-news logo
USPS hosts week-long hiring fair in Cincinnati

File photo of a USPS truck.
File photo of a USPS truck.

By Madeline Ottilie, WCPO
Updated 40 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — The United States Postal Service is gearing up for a busy holiday shipping season and it is looking to hire more workers.

USPS is hosting a week-long hiring fair at the Cincinnati Main Post Office located at 1591 Dalton Ave.

Earlier this year, U.S. postal management found low employee availability to be one of the primary causes of shipping delays.

The postal service has immediate openings for positions including mail handler assistants and city carrier assistants. Starting hourly pay will range between $16.87 and $18.92. USPS is recruiting for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

The hiring fair will from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. today and every day through Dec. 3. Applicants must still officially apply online at www.usps.com/careers.

The hiring fair will allow prospective applicants a chance to ask questions and learn more about open positions.

About the Author

Madeline Ottilie, WCPO
