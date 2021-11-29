USPS hosts week-long hiring fair in Cincinnati

The postal service has immediate openings for positions including mail handler assistants and city carrier assistants. Starting hourly pay will range between $16.87 and $18.92. USPS is recruiting for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

The hiring fair will from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. today and every day through Dec. 3. Applicants must still officially apply online at www.usps.com/careers.