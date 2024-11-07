Two popular tribute acts to perform at the Sorg this weekend

Simply Queen will return to the Sorg at 8 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost of advance, reserved seating tickets are $30; tickets for premium seating are $35 and the cost of super premium tickets are $40 in advance. Box seats are $35 each and guests must purchase all four tickets in a box.

This tribute band will perform all the iconic songs that have made Queen one of the most legendary rock bands in history, recreating the scope of Queen’s live shows — musically and visually.

“This is the second time we’ve had Simply Queen, and they will sell the place out,” Griffith said. “Their singer will come down into the audience and interact with the crowd. It’s very entertaining. It’s a spectacle like you’d expect, and exactly like you think a Queen show should be.”

The show sold out the last time the group performed at the Sorg. The band is fronted by Freddie Mercury impersonator Rick Rock (vocal/piano/guitar), CC Lambrick (guitar/keyboards/vocal), Mitch Taylor (bass/vocal) and Phil Charrette (drums/vocals).

Chicago Transit: A Tribute to Chicago will be in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost of advance, reserved seating tickets are $30; tickets for premium seating are $35 and the cost of super premium tickets are $40 in advance. Box seats are $35 each and guests must purchase all four tickets in a box.

Chicago Transit: A Tribute to Chicago features a three-piece horn section, a four-piece rhythm section and five vocalists, who cover all the Chicago material from the early horn-dominant classics like “Make Me Smile,” “25 or 6 to 4,” and “Saturday in the Park” to the later, softer, keyboard-oriented ballads such as “If You Leave Me Now.”

“”The show will be fun, family-friendly, and affordable,” Griffith said. “It’s going to be all the sights and sounds that you expect to experience from Chicago.”

Tickets for both of the shows this weekend may be purchased at www.cincyticket.com. Sorg Opera House is located at 63 South Main Street in Middletown. Free parking is available behind the building, off Broad Street, and off First Street. Visit www.sorgoperahouse.org for the latest details about upcoming shows.