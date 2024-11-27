Two Middletown men facing drug charges after investigation, search of homes

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force and Middletown Division of Police joined forces on two investigations that led to arrests Wednesday morning.
Three search warrants were executed at residences on Helton Drive and Curtis Street at about 9 a.m. confiscating more than 100 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.
Bakari Sudberry, 41, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony and Larry Grindle, 39, was arrested and charged with firth-degree felony possession of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both men were booked into the Middletown City Jail.
