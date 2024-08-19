Two marijuana dispensaries apply to set up shop in Middletown’s East End

As of last week, two applications have been received with one getting approval from the law department and economic development that it meets parameters set out in the the city’s updated zoning regulations for such businesses.

The proposed businesses want to locate in the East End near the interstate: BCR Retail, 3616 Dixie Highway, and Grand Slam, 5744 Ohio 122.

At a recent council meeting, John Young of Waynesville spoke as a representative of Grand Slam dispensaries, a group of investors from out of state. Young said he is a former college and professional baseball player who has worked in the medical industry for 30 years in the area of cancer diagnostics.

“My passion has been just helping people and saving lives,” Young said. “Medical marijuana dispensaries are helping people.”

He said the company wants to connect with the community, giving back $50,000 to $100,000 a year to invest in youth programs.

According to the zoning compliance application, Grand Slam will be a “new high level retail building with beautiful landscaping. Building to match the $200M development of the area of Union Road and Ohio 122.”

The proposed building would include a drive through pick up window, a large parking area and “high level security. Absolutely no one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter the premises,” according to the application.

The Grand Slam zoning application that was submitted on July 31 is still under review as of last week, according to officials.

BCR Retail of Denver Colorado submitted a zoning compliance application to locate in a former bank building on the southwest corner of Dixie Highway and Pendleton Circle. The zoning application has received staff approval.

“The proposed dispensary is designed and set up to function/resemble and “Apple Store” with fixed displays.” according to the application.

Acting City manager Nathal Cahall said after the applicants get state licensure, which is dependent on meeting local zoning requirements or a permitted use, they will follow the permit process through the city’s planning and zone staff laid out for new businesses in Middletown.