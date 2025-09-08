Two main breaks leave majority of Madison Twp. without water

A majority of Madison Twp. was without water due to two water main breaks Monday, according to a Facebook post from the township.
One break is in the 5900 block of Trenton-Franklin Road and the other is on Sandra Lee Lane.
The Southwest Regional Water District Outage Map shows the expected end of the outage is Wednesday at 2:49 p.m.
There are two outages listed. While one in the 7500-7600 area of Michael Road does not have a boil advisory, a larger outage does include a boil advisory.
Customers will need to boil their drinking water for one minute until the boil advisory expires, according to the outage map.
In Other News
About the Author