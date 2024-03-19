BreakingNews
Bergeron out after 5 seasons leading Miami hockey

Two injured in Tuesday morning Hamilton fire

News
By
1 hour ago
X

The cause of Hamilton house fire that injured two people Tuesday morning remains under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Westview Avenue just before 1 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

There was a report of people trapped in the living room, but all six people were outside when firefighters arrived, according to Deputy Chief Dave Holzberger.

Two people were transported to Kettering Health Hamilton, and one was later later transported by medical helicopter to a regional hospital for additional treatment.

Holzberger said six adults were displaced by the blaze, and the Red Cross is assisting.

In Other News
1
Hamilton police chief to become new city manager
2
Best of Butler County: Nominate here in the 2024 contest
3
Hamilton council sets table to form economic agency, appoint new city...
4
Rise Up Performing Arts to present ‘Footloose’ in Fairfield
5
What to know about today’s election in Butler County

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top