Two injured in Tuesday morning Hamilton fire

The cause of Hamilton house fire that injured two people Tuesday morning remains under investigation.
Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Westview Avenue just before 1 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.
There was a report of people trapped in the living room, but all six people were outside when firefighters arrived, according to Deputy Chief Dave Holzberger.
Two people were transported to Kettering Health Hamilton, and one was later later transported by medical helicopter to a regional hospital for additional treatment.
Holzberger said six adults were displaced by the blaze, and the Red Cross is assisting.
In Other News
About the Author