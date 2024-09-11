Two car shows this weekend in Fairfield

“Days are starting to cool down, fall is pushing in and it’s a good time to be outside,’’ said David Sheldrick, Fairfield’s parks and recreation spokesman.

“This is one of the summer wrap-up events. Car shows are always a great draw. This is two days of cars, food, live music and fun.”

Saturday’s Village Green Car Show runs from 3:30-10 p.m. Open to all makes, models and motorcycles, registration is $20 per vehicle, which includes a commemorative dash magnet and access to the driver’s lounge in the Fairfield Community Arts Center.

“It’s getting bigger and bigger each year. Last year we had over 180 cars and this year we’re expanding the space for cars,’’ said Sherry Knapp Brown, whose late husband Barry organized the first car show in 2008.

“Barry lived here all his life. He just wanted people to have fun and he thought a car show was a great way to do that. He loved his city.”

Several awards will be presented including Judges Choice, Special Recognition, Outstanding Vehicle and Outstanding Motorcycle.

Santana tribute group, Evil Ways Band, performs at the park’s amphitheater at 4 p.m. The Belairs band featuring music from the 1950s and 1960s take the stage at 7 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the Barry Brown Community Fund and the Lisa Brown Scholarship Fund.

Three groups - Animal Friends Humane Society, Crazy Cats Animal Rescue and the Fairfield Parks Rainbow Bridge – will receive awards from the fund during the show, Brown said.

“He was a big animal lover. This was a man who literally didn’t want to kill a bug,’’ Brown said. “He’d take a spider outside rather than kill it.”

Sunday’s Aubrey Rose Foundation British Car Day runs from noon to 4 p.m. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon and costs $25 per car.

There will be 35 classes of British and European cars with more than 70 awards presented.

This year’s featured vehicle will be the MG TD, which is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the car’s production, said Ron Ramer, president of the British Car Club of Greater Cincinnati, which is putting on the show.

Along with the cars, the club will post a backdrop of a London Street to simulate Abbey Road along with a London phone booth.

The show will open with a tribute to the lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks and military veterans. The Fairfield Police Honor Guard will march as Hamilton High School grad Steven Colwell plays taps.

The British Invasion band performs from 1-3 p.m. at the park’s amphitheater.

All proceeds from the car show – which last year raised nearly $8,000 -– will benefit the Aubrey Rose Foundation, which assists families care for their sick children.