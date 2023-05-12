BreakingNews
Body found in Great Miami River nearly week after man reportedly jumped following truck crash
X

Two Butler County road closings next week

News
By
1 hour ago

The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced two road closings for next week in Milford and West Chester townships.

Commerce Park Drive in West Chester will close at the intersection of Crescentville Road for curb work beginning Monday. The week-long closure is part of the Crescentville Road widening project, scheduled for completion this summer.

Crescentville Road will remain open and motorists may access Commerce Park Drive using Ohio 747 or International Boulevard to Duff Drive.

ExploreButler County farm values jumping an estimated 110%

In Milford Twp. State Road will close 0.3 miles north of Oxford Middletown Road and 0.3 miles south of Bauer Road for two adjacent culvert replacements also beginning Monday. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on May 26 but there is a possibility it could temporarily reopen next weekend.

Detour: Northbound State Road traffic will detour northwest on Hamilton Eaton Road and east on S.R. 744. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO PROJECTS MAP, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

In Other News
1
56 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
2
Butler County farm values jumping an estimated 110%
3
Body found in Great Miami River nearly week after man reportedly jumped...
4
Albertsons deal could be a ‘game changer’ for Kroger’s retail media...
5
Best of Butler County: It’s the last day to vote!

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top