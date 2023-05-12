Two Butler County road closings next week

The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced two road closings for next week in Milford and West Chester townships.
Commerce Park Drive in West Chester will close at the intersection of Crescentville Road for curb work beginning Monday. The week-long closure is part of the Crescentville Road widening project, scheduled for completion this summer.
Crescentville Road will remain open and motorists may access Commerce Park Drive using Ohio 747 or International Boulevard to Duff Drive.
In Milford Twp. State Road will close 0.3 miles north of Oxford Middletown Road and 0.3 miles south of Bauer Road for two adjacent culvert replacements also beginning Monday. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on May 26 but there is a possibility it could temporarily reopen next weekend.
Detour: Northbound State Road traffic will detour northwest on Hamilton Eaton Road and east on S.R. 744. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.
Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO PROJECTS MAP, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
