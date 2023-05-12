Butler County farm values jumping an estimated 110%

As state lawmakers are making moves to mitigate an expected 42% value hike for residential properties, Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix is warning agricultural land values are expected to jump 110%.
Nix sent out a letter Thursday evening to county and state officials warning the state is planning to increase agricultural properties around 110%. However, she said, the financial blow to farmers won’t be as bad as the impact on residential taxpayers.
She said she has received information from the Ohio Department of Tax Equalization (DTE) about the farmland increase. Unlike residential properties, which are based on fair market value, the Current Agricultural Use Value (CAVU) values are based “on a study of seven years of crop income and expense data with the highest year and lowest year being dropped from the analysis.”
“As you know, the DTE has recommended a countywide increase to residential values of 42%. From what the DTE has recently communicated to our office, the average CAUV soil value is set to increase from $668/acre to $1,403/acre, or +110%. This increase is preliminary with final values released next month,” Nix wrote. “We have reached out to the DTE and the Ohio and County Farm Bureau to express our concerns. To our knowledge, farmers are not yet aware of the looming increase on their CAUV values and, ultimately, their tax liability.”
Meanwhile state senators George Lang and Terry Johnson — from Clermont County — and state representatives Thomas Hall and Rodney Creech had a “very tense” meeting with state Tax Commissioner Patricia Harris on Tuesday and basically gave her an ultimatum.
“We made it very, very, very clear that if the tax department does not work with us or does not do some of the changes that we are requesting, that they can do on their own and not a legislative fix that we will pursue legislative action,” Hall told the Journal-News adding they gave her a Monday deadline to act.
