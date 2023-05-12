Butler County farm values jumping an estimated 110%

Nix sent out a letter Thursday evening to county and state officials warning the state is planning to increase agricultural properties around 110%. However, she said, the financial blow to farmers won’t be as bad as the impact on residential taxpayers.

She said she has received information from the Ohio Department of Tax Equalization (DTE) about the farmland increase. Unlike residential properties, which are based on fair market value, the Current Agricultural Use Value (CAVU) values are based “on a study of seven years of crop income and expense data with the highest year and lowest year being dropped from the analysis.”