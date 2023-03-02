Two brothers charged in Oxford hate crime

“Johnson and Miller both stated that the Fox brothers blocked the entrance into the building and continued to call them ‘(racial expletives)’ and kept the knife out as [if] he was going to stab Johnson and Miller. Johnson stated he and Miller backed off until Michael and Jeff were no longer in the apartment entrance. Neither Johnson nor Miller saw where Michael and Jeff Fox went after they backed away,” Hardin wrote.

After speaking with Johnson and Miller, Hardin got the story from Hull, who added that she thought the brothers drove away, but also that her son and grandchildren were in Michael Fox’s apartment and she didn’t have the key to get in. Hardin later knocked on Fox’s apartment door to no answer. Meanwhile, officer Richard Butler went to the back of the apartment building and noticed Hull’s son, Samuel Contreras, who was locked in the room with his two infant children. Eventually, Hardin went around back to make contact with Contreras.

“Contreras told me that when he went to let me in the apartment, Michael Fox stood in the doorway and told him he couldn’t open the door and told him to not let the police in,” Hardin wrote.

Following the new details of the Fox brother’s whereabouts and the proximity of bystanders, SWAT units were called to the scene, who eventually retrieved Contreras and his two children through the ground-floor window before arresting the Fox brothers “without incident.”

In custody, Michael Fox gave Hardin his account of what had happened that night.

“Michael Fox stated that he went to pick up Brandy Hull, who he identified as his girlfriend, at her job on Miami University’s campus,” Hardin wrote. “When he arrived at 0155, Fox stated that she was not there so he returned to the apartment. Fox stated that Hull was in the parking lot when he arrived back at the apartment and he went inside and went to bed.”

Jeff and Michael Fox were taken to the Butler County jail and face charges of assault, aggravated menacing and ethnic intimidation.