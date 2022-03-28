Two area women chosen to receive S.E.L.F. community service awards

Pastor Shaquila “Shaq” Mathews of Hamilton and Bethany Tompkins of Middletown have been nominated for this year’s award.

Pastor Shaq Mathews is known in Hamilton for founding Hamilton Young People Empowered, along with serving on the 17 Strong committee and the Hamilton City School Board, according to Rachel Sheets, Community Relations Coordinator of SELF. Her program focuses on giving local teens a place to socialize with each other as well as to learn important life skills and find employment. Hundreds of teens have found employment thanks to HYPE, which offers a youth mentoring program in the summer.