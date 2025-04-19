Turtle Twp. motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

TURTLE TWP, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash in Turtle Township, Warren County, early Saturday morning has killed one person and injured another, according to a release from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred early Saturday morning at approximately 12:39 a.m. A 2020 Kawasaki ZX-10R motorcycle driven by Samual Ousley, 32, was travelling south on Interstate 75 when Ousley struck a 2011 Honda CRV driven by Gabriel Obregon, 24, from behind.
Ousley was thrown from the motorcycle, and Obregon drove off the left side of the interstate, striking a concrete barrier.
Ousley was pronounced dead at the scene while Obregon sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Lebanon Post.
About the Author