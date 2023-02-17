Tuesday Morning closes half its stores nationwide, including 2 in Cincinnati

Tuesday Morning plans to focus on optimizing its store footprint and its “core, heritage markets” during the restructuring process. It said it intends to close stores in low-traffic regions while allocating the proper resources to remaining stores in high-traffic regions, the company said in a release.

It believes that “targeted approach to winding down unprofitable and underperforming stores” will position it to emerge from bankruptcy with “a profitable, cash-generating store fleet that serves its most engaged and loyal customers.”

“Fortunately, we have the support of a committed capital provider in Invictus and a clear vision for transforming into a focused retailer that serves its core, heritage markets in a profitable manner,” Tuesday Morning CEO and Director Andrew Berger said in a release. “We look forward to taking steps that enable us to emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base.

“We appreciate all the support of our employees, customers, creditors and other partners as we seek to sustain commercial operations with minimal disruptions.”