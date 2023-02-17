Tuesday Morning closes half its stores nationwide, including 2 in Cincinnati

Home goods and décor discount giant Tuesday Morning recently announced it will close half of its stores after filing for bankruptcy.
The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Feb. 14.
Tuesday Morning currently operates 487 stores in 40 states. In Ohio, it will close seven stores, including two locations in the Cincinnati area, one in Centerville, plus locations in Canton, Columbus, Hilliard, Middleburg Heights, the retailer said on its website.
The Cincinnati locations are at 454 Ohio Pike and 5056 Glencrossing Way.
The site announced sales are being offered at those locations and others that are closing, but did not specify when any of them would shut down.
Tuesday Morning plans to focus on optimizing its store footprint and its “core, heritage markets” during the restructuring process. It said it intends to close stores in low-traffic regions while allocating the proper resources to remaining stores in high-traffic regions, the company said in a release.
It believes that “targeted approach to winding down unprofitable and underperforming stores” will position it to emerge from bankruptcy with “a profitable, cash-generating store fleet that serves its most engaged and loyal customers.”
“Fortunately, we have the support of a committed capital provider in Invictus and a clear vision for transforming into a focused retailer that serves its core, heritage markets in a profitable manner,” Tuesday Morning CEO and Director Andrew Berger said in a release. “We look forward to taking steps that enable us to emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base.
“We appreciate all the support of our employees, customers, creditors and other partners as we seek to sustain commercial operations with minimal disruptions.”
