2-vehicle rollover crash closes ramp to SR 63 from I-75N

The ramp to state Route 63 from northbound Interstate 75 is closed following a two-vehicle rollover crash Friday afternoon in Monroe.
The crash happened around 1 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Two people were taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown with unknown injuries.
Traffic is delayed on I-75 North ahead of the exit to Monroe.
In Other News
1
Months before swearing in a new mayor, village fiscal officer was...
2
Miami University students protest Israeli-Hamas war with peaceful...
3
Lakota officials ask state for help with school facilities plan
4
Hundreds of Fairfield special needs students, volunteers enjoy annual...
5
Hamilton seeking up to $4M in OneOhio grant funds
About the Author