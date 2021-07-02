Truck crashes into Hamilton restaurant, driver transported by medical helicopter

A man was injured Thursday night when his truck went off High Street and hit the side of Jocko’s restaurant, according to Hamilton Police.
The crash happened about 8 p.m. at 725 High Street. The driver of the pickup went off High Street into the parking lot of Jocko’s. The vehicle slid and the passenger side hit the side of the restaurant, according to Sgt. Richard Burkhardt.
The driver was injured and transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital.
There were not injuries to people in the restaurant. A portion of the building’s roof and a pole was damaged, but the restaurant is open for business as usual today.
The crash remains under investigation.