Tribute acts will help finish RiversEdge 10th anniversary season in Hamilton

Delivering a high-energy performance comprised of funk and R&B, Uptown Funk pays tribute to Bruno Mars. Concertgoers can expect to hear hits such as “Uptown Funk,” “24K Magic,” and “Nothin’ on You,” and “That’s What I Like,” among others.

Melt is a six-piece, indie soul band, who released their debut EP, “West Side Highway” in February of 2021. The first song the band ever wrote, “Sour Candy,” went viral and peaked at No. 5 on Billboard’s “US Viral 50 Chart.” Now, the song has more than six million streams on Spotify.

Helms said another thing RiversEdge has done with this year’s lineup is to pair some of the top tribute acts with up-and-coming artists or local talent, which has given the performers an opportunity to gain more exposure with new audiences.

“I tell them, that’s the best way I can get your music in front of a lot of people. I think it’s important that people hear their music because they’re such good bands. We did that with Joslyn & The Sweet Compression when they played with Check Your Head, and we did that with Melt opening for Uptown Funk … Hamilton seems to appreciate good music, even if they don’t know it. It’s always fun for us to give newer bands an opportunity to get out in front of a good crowd,” he said.

In what has become an annual tradition at RiversEdge, Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd will play the final show of the season on Sept. 18 at 8:30 p.m.

“Signs of Life has traditionally closed out the concert series every year. It’s always a big show in Hamilton. They do a great job,” Helms said.

He said the artists are “super excited” to be playing again, and for audiences, this will be the last opportunity to see outdoor, live music in Hamilton until next spring/summer.

“The musicians aren’t taking the next day or the next show for granted. I don’t know that anybody is. So, it seems like all the artists who have been here this year have just been pouring their heart and soul out into every show,” Helms said.

How to go

What: RiversEdge 2021 Concert Series

When: On Saturday, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Melt will go on at 7:30 p.m., followed by Uptown Funk at 9 p.m. On Sept. 18, Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd will perform at 8:30 p.m.

Where: RiversEdge Amphitheater at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton Street, downtown Hamilton

Admission: Free

More info. www.riversedgelive.com and www.facebook.com/HamiltonRiversEdge. A limited number of VIP tickets are still available for $30 each. Note: RiversEdge does not currently require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at the door. The venue continues to work closely with local, state and federal officials regarding health mandates.