Tri-State demand for COVID tests skyrockets

“They don’t get compensated when they are sick, so they’ll just go to work sick and then they end up spreading it to everybody because they have to support their family somehow,” Jody Waldron of Adams County said.

Pelicano had no such choice. With Cincinnati’s Test and Protect rapid testing options few and limited to only Hamilton County residents and workers, she turned into the Covington drive-thru site.

“I work at a bar and coffee shop,” she said. “I have to get tested before I work every time.”

More than an hour east, all four Adams County Public Library branches told reporters they had plenty of kits available Tuesday afternoon.

The Warren County Health District also had limited stock; however, staff planned to only give them to people with symptoms. Like peers around the region, their strategy is to prevent spread and minimize the number of people in hospitals.

“Tests are great because they help you understand if you have COVID or not,” Kesterman said. “But really right now is not the time to spread any kind of illness. Our hospital systems are busy. We know that if somebody gets the flu our hospitals are going to have a tough time treating you because they’re at capacity. So for anyone who wakes up today, has a little bit of a sore throat, maybe a slight cough, we don’t want you to go out. We want you to stay home.”

