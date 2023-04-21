Trenton voters will decide whether city will join energy alliance

Matt Schilling, a spokesperson for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio [PUCO], described community energy aggregators as a way for a block of customers to shop the market and find the lowest rate — but aggregators are not necessarily going to be cheaper than standard providers. Schilling said aggregators are able to shop the market more frequently than standard providers like Duke Energy can, which means their prices are generally more responsive to market conditions.

Nichols said the program would come at no cost to the city and with no fees to customers who stay in the program — the cost of Energy Alliance’s services will be included in the rate.

PUCO mandates that all opt-out aggregation services be approved by the voters. Nichols said the vote is the first step toward getting a program together.

“If it’s voted on and gets voted down, then we just continue status quo,” Nichols said, “but if it gets voted on and approved, the second step would be working with the state and the Public Utilities Commission (of Ohio) to develop a government aggregation program (with Energy Alliances).”

Energy Alliances first pitched their community aggregation program during the Feb. 16 City Council meeting. Council unanimously voted in favor of putting the initiative on the ballot this November.