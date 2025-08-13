Trenton man dies following Lemon Twp. crash

A Trenton man has died following a car crash Monday in Lemon Twp., according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Eric Lackey, 29, was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital with “suspected serious injury” after the early morning crash, according to the traffic crash report.

He died Tuesday at the Dayton hospital, according to the coroner’s office.

Lackey’s autopsy report has not been completed and the manner of death was not confirmed to this news outlet.

Lackey was traveling eastbound on Ohio 73 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when the other motorist, traveling in a car, crossed the center line and struck Lackey near 568 Oxford State Road.

The other motorist had suspected minor injuries but was not transferred to a medical facility for treatment.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, which happened at 7:13 a.m.

Officers arrived at 7:22 a.m. and the scene was cleared at 9:59 a.m.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not indicated as possible causes of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Middletown Division of Police.

