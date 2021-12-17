Trenton man arrested after local law enforcement agencies confiscate drugs, firearms and cash

Kaleb Garrison, 27, was booked into the Middletown Jail after the Dec. 16 search warrants led to the confiscation of several firearms, methamphetamine, LSD and a large amount of cash, the BCSO reported.

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (B.U.R.N.) with the assistance of the Middletown and Trenton police departments worked together on the searches and arrest.