Trenton man arrested after local law enforcement agencies confiscate drugs, firearms and cash

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a Trenton man was arrested and charged with possession of drugs after multiple traffic stops and search warrants were conducted.
Kaleb Garrison, 27, was booked into the Middletown Jail after the Dec. 16 search warrants led to the confiscation of several firearms, methamphetamine, LSD and a large amount of cash, the BCSO reported.
The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (B.U.R.N.) with the assistance of the Middletown and Trenton police departments worked together on the searches and arrest.
“In total, seven firearms, over a pound of methamphetamine, LSD and a large sum of cash were confiscated,” states a release.
Garrison is charged with felony possession of drugs.
Four more individuals were interviewed due to their involvement in this incident, and the outcome of their interviews will be presented to grand jury for consideration of further charges, the Sheriff’s Office announced.
“In practically every case where we deal with drugs there’s also a firearms charge as well, it typically goes hand-in-hand. Working with other agencies is essential to our efforts in keeping all our communities safe in Butler County,” Sheriff Richard K. Jones said.
