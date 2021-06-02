Traffic alert: Ohio 4 ramp over Ohio 63 in Monroe to close nightly for months for painting

journal-news logo
By Rick McCrabb

Motorists traveling a major state route in Butler County will have to adjust their routes.

The ramps on Ohio 4 over Ohio 63 will be closed nightly for two months starting immediately, according to Monroe officials.

They said bridge painting work will require the closing of the ramps overnight seven days a week as follows:

Ramp from Ohio 4 southbound to Ohio 63 eastbound will close nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and ramp from Ohio 63 westbound to Ohio 4 southbound will close nightly from 9 pm. to 6 a.m.

Detours will be installed for this road closure to direct the traveling public to their destinations, the city said.

