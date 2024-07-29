Touch-A-Truck kids event among many planned at Midpointe Library locations in August

MidPointe Library has several events planned for August. For more information and more events, go to midpointelibrary.org.
Touch-a-Truck will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at MidPointe Library Trenton. This outdoor event puts kids in the driver’s seat of their favorite big vehicles.
Demigod Training Day - A Percy Jackson Drop-In Program will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at MidPointe Library West Chester, and Aug. 6 at MidPointe Library Trenton. Join for a variety of crafts and activities based on the Percy Jackson series.
Tabletop Adventures - Role-Playing for All Ages will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at MidPointe Library West Chester. Families, teens, and kids ages 8 and older, join as people delve into the world of tabletop role-playing games. The library provide the games and dice.
Free Health Screenings by Premier Health will be held from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday at MidPointe Library Trenton. There will be free drop-in health screenings, education, influenza vaccinations and more.
Summer Adventurers will be held at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 5 at MidPointe Library Middletown, and Aug. 9 at MidPointe Library Monroe. Up for an adventure? Children and their grownups will learn what it means to be an explorer by reading, playing, pretending, and learning adventure-related skills.
Recipe Club - Appetizers will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at MidPointe Library Trenton, and 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at MidPointe Library Monroe. Choose an appetizer recipe from a cookbook at home or borrow a cookbook from the library to cook at home. Bring your dish and recipe to share at the library for a recipe swap.
Aging Connections - MidPointe Meals in Monroe will be held from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 8 at 6 East Ave, Monroe. Join us for Aging Connections, a free event to help connect older adults with resources that make a real difference in their lives. Visit information booths and talk with experts about a variety of topics, including benefits, health and wellness, Medicare, frauds and scams, and in-home care. Save the date and join to learn and connect with others. A free lunch is available by registering at 513-424-1251
Ready for Kindergarten will be held at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 12 at MidPointe Library West Chester, Aug. 13 at MidPointe Library West Chester, and Aug. 14 at MidPointe Library West Chester. Children, 4 and older, will engage in a variety of activities designed to help them prepare for a successful beginning in kindergarten.
Community Blood Drive will be held from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 19 at MidPointe Library Trenton. Save a life, give blood on the Solvita mobile coach. Appointments are encouraged. Visit donortime.com or call 937-461-3220 for an appointment. Use Sponsor ID #392.
Premier Health Mobile Mammography Coach will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24 at MidPointe Library Trenton. Images are reviewed by board-certified radiologists from Atrium Medical Center. Call 855-887-7364 to schedule an appointment. CONTRIBUTE
