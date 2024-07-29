Touch-A-Truck kids event among many planned at Midpointe Library locations in August

Demigod Training Day - A Percy Jackson Drop-In Program will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at MidPointe Library West Chester, and Aug. 6 at MidPointe Library Trenton. Join for a variety of crafts and activities based on the Percy Jackson series.

Tabletop Adventures - Role-Playing for All Ages will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at MidPointe Library West Chester. Families, teens, and kids ages 8 and older, join as people delve into the world of tabletop role-playing games. The library provide the games and dice.

Free Health Screenings by Premier Health will be held from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday at MidPointe Library Trenton. There will be free drop-in health screenings, education, influenza vaccinations and more.

Summer Adventurers will be held at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 5 at MidPointe Library Middletown, and Aug. 9 at MidPointe Library Monroe. Up for an adventure? Children and their grownups will learn what it means to be an explorer by reading, playing, pretending, and learning adventure-related skills.

Recipe Club - Appetizers will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at MidPointe Library Trenton, and 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at MidPointe Library Monroe. Choose an appetizer recipe from a cookbook at home or borrow a cookbook from the library to cook at home. Bring your dish and recipe to share at the library for a recipe swap.

Aging Connections - MidPointe Meals in Monroe will be held from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 8 at 6 East Ave, Monroe. Join us for Aging Connections, a free event to help connect older adults with resources that make a real difference in their lives. Visit information booths and talk with experts about a variety of topics, including benefits, health and wellness, Medicare, frauds and scams, and in-home care. Save the date and join to learn and connect with others. A free lunch is available by registering at 513-424-1251

Ready for Kindergarten will be held at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 12 at MidPointe Library West Chester, Aug. 13 at MidPointe Library West Chester, and Aug. 14 at MidPointe Library West Chester. Children, 4 and older, will engage in a variety of activities designed to help them prepare for a successful beginning in kindergarten.

Community Blood Drive will be held from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 19 at MidPointe Library Trenton. Save a life, give blood on the Solvita mobile coach. Appointments are encouraged. Visit donortime.com or call 937-461-3220 for an appointment. Use Sponsor ID #392.

Premier Health Mobile Mammography Coach will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24 at MidPointe Library Trenton. Images are reviewed by board-certified radiologists from Atrium Medical Center. Call 855-887-7364 to schedule an appointment. CONTRIBUTE

