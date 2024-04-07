Total solar eclipse: Butler County groups spent months prepping for momentary event

Thousands of visitors are expected to join local residents at numerous solar eclipse watch parties, hotels are reporting higher than normal occupancy rates for Sunday and Monday nights, local businesses are offering special solar memorabilia and drinks, and local police departments are warning residents not to pull off the side of the road to watch the eclipse.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Area emergency management officials are advising residents to prepare for the potential that cellphones might not work before or after the eclipse because of the number of visitors.

Detective Janee Lambert from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the road patrol will be “beefed up” and emergency response services will be available if needed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

This will be the first total solar eclipse in Ohio since 1806, and the next one is set for 2099. No wonder it’s called “a once-in-a-lifetime” event.

“A unique and special experience” is how Kathryn Rawlinson from Travel Butler County described the eclipse.

The travel organization started planning for the eclipse last year and has promoted countywide events through its social media. She said Travel Butler County purchased 26,000 solar eclipse glasses that were distributed to local communities that are hosting events. Carrie O’Neal, a Hamilton artist, illustrated the glasses, Rawlinson said.

At least 35 Butler County businesses are offering special solar eclipse items for sale that range from stickers, cupcakes, desserts, beer, cocktails, and T-shirts, she said.

The eclipse also is expected to attract tourists to the county. Shanna Rutherford, front office manager at the Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton, said occupancy rates for Sunday and Monday nights in April typically are 15% to 25%. But this year, due to those in town to view the eclipse, it’s closer to 85%, she said.

Due to the low number of rooms available, the nightly rate has jumped from $159 to $215, she said.

At least one watch party has sold out its allotment of tickets.

Delaney French, marketing manager for Pyramid Hill in Hamilton, said the 600 tickets to its watch party have been sold. She said the park limited the number of tickets because leaders wanted those who attended to have “a great experience.”

“We were thrilled with the response,” she said about the 500 general watch tickets and 100 retreat tickets that were purchased.

>> Eclipse gives celestial lessons to Butler County teachers

Those who attend will park at First Baptist Church of Hamilton, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., and take a shuttle service all day between the lot and the park, she said.

Another large solar eclipse watch party will be held in Monroe.

“Party in the Dark: A Solarbration in Monroe” is set from noon to 8 p.m. Monday at Community Park, 412 Old St. The city is working with Cincinnati Circus to provide numerous entertainment options, including inflatables, basketball pop-a-shot, football throw, soccer kick and climbing wall.

There will be 13 food trucks and live entertainment will be provided by Cassette Junkies from 4-8 p.m.

Rick Pearce, president of the Chamber serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton, said he was “excited to see our communities engage their citizenry for this unique event that puts this part of Ohio in the spotlight.”

TRAVEL TIPS FOR SOLAR ECLIPSE

Pre-plan your route. Know your destination in advance, and where you plan to safely park and view the eclipse.

Do not pull off the side of the road to view the eclipse as it may impede traffic and is unsafe.

In the event your GPS does nor work, keep a paper travel map.

Keep your gas tank full.

SOURCE: Middletown Division of Police