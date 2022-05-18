Top local news for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Hamilton Police and Fire were dispatched to the Black Street Bridge around 7 p.m., when a frantic mother called 911 saying the 16-year-old girls were swimming and the current began dragging them.

The woman told dispatchers she could not swim to save them.

PHOTOS: USPCA regional police canine trials in Middletown

Justin Chambers with Vanderburgh County, Indiana Sheriff's Office and his German Shepherd partner Jaeger search for narcotics. Police officers and their canine partners from several states participated in the United States Police Canine Association region 5 trials Monday, May 16, 2022 at Berachah Church in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Police officers and their canine partners from several states participated in the United States Police Canine Association region 5 trials Monday, May 16, 2022 at Berachah Church in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Road salt prices soar; Butler County’s annual bill up 12.6%

The Butler County engineer has to pay an additional $90,000 for road salt this year because bids came in high.

Just like paving projects, the dismal economy wreaked havoc with the annual road salt bill, pushing it 12.6% higher for a bulk of Butler County communities for a total of about $2.7 million.

Most county governments join Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens when he goes out to bid for road salt and will pay an $85.92 per ton for 28,000 to 30,000 tons of the snow melting material. Wilkens received three bids, the lowest from Morton Salt, the others were $91.95 and $110 per ton.

“It’s got to be delivered, that costs fuel, this is to our door, that’s part of it. We’re up almost 12.6% but you hear me talk about asphalt, that’s up 40%...,” Wilkens said. “The cost increase is something you don’t want to see but it’s just the norm anymore, go to the grocery store.”

Lakota Schools will present facilities needs to public, provide tours

Lakota Schools officials recently announced a series of public meetings to let residents and others learn more about not only the state of its 24 school buildings, but also what facility needs are projected in the coming years as the district's two townships continue to grow. A "master facilities plan" is essential for Lakota's future, say district officials. Pictured is Lakota's original high school, which was opened in 1959 and is now Lakota West Freshman School.

Some of the two dozen school buildings in Butler County’s largest school system are aging or increasingly inadequate when it comes to providing modern learning spaces for 17,000 students or even more in the future, said school officials.

Lakota Schools officials recently announced a series of public meetings to let residents and others learn more about not only the state of its 24 school buildings, but also what facility needs are projected in the coming years as the district’s two townships continue to grow.

A “master facilities plan” is essential for Lakota’s future, said district officials.

Multiple areas dealing with stolen mail and stolen mailbox key

A postal service key that unlocks all Dayton-area mailboxes was stolen recently, police records show.

Police in multiple Ohio cities are investigating recent thefts of postal mail and a mail key.

A postal service key that unlocks all Dayton-area mailboxes was stolen recently, police records show. The key was taken from a mail carrier “a week back,” according to a May 14 police report. This was days before the Journal-News’ sister media outlet, the Dayton Daily News, reported a series of outdoor postal service drop boxes thefts were reported in Beavercreek, Dayton and Kettering.

Kettering police said they think an unknown number of checks were stolen in the thefts.

List: Events in Butler County for Memorial Day 2022

Two members of the Hamilton High School Junior Naval ROTC prepare to carry the wreath to the steps of Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument in Hamilton Monday morning. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

The following is a list of Memorial Day events happening in and around Butler County.

