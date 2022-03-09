Top local news for Wednesday, Mar. 9, 2022

It has been purchased by MarketSpace Capital and Park Harbor Capital, according to a news release.

The $1 billion redevelopment will occur in five phases over 10 years to create a mixed-use property with new apartment communities, restaurants, retail and office spaces, educational facilities, entertainment venues and more.

Hamilton’s Main Street Vinyl sold to neighboring business

Caption Left to right: Main Street Vinyl owner Bill Herren stands with Unsung Salvage Design Company owners Jason Carder, Dondi Carder and Justin Carder Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Hamilton. Herren is retiring and Unsung Salvage is buying the Main Street Vinyl business. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Left to right: Main Street Vinyl owner Bill Herren stands with Unsung Salvage Design Company owners Jason Carder, Dondi Carder and Justin Carder Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Hamilton. Herren is retiring and Unsung Salvage is buying the Main Street Vinyl business. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Main Street Vinyl in downtown Hamilton has been sold, but not much will change other than the location.

The Carder brothers of Unsung Salvage, 212 Main St., bought the five-year-old record shop, including contents, name, and website, and will relocate Main Street Vinyl in its shop.

“I’ve collected records since I got out of the Army, and that was a long time ago,” said store owner Bill Herren. “It pretty much was something to do and a hobby and made enough to pay the rent, but it took off.

Coroner IDs man who drowned in West Chester pond, says it was accidental

Caption Stock photo of police lights and crime scene tape. Credit: kali9/iStock/Getty Images Plus Credit: kali9/iStock/Getty Images Plus Caption Stock photo of police lights and crime scene tape. Credit: kali9/iStock/Getty Images Plus Credit: kali9/iStock/Getty Images Plus

WEST CHESTER TWP. — The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who drowned in a West Chester Twp. pond over the weekend and ruled his death an accident.

Larry Houston O’Neal, 62 of Cincinnati was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. March 5 after drowning in a pond off Muhlhauser Road near Blossom Street. Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said a man was walking his dog when he saw someone floating face down in the pond at around 5:30 p.m. and dialed 911.

Wilson said that nothing appeared suspicious.

Liberty Way interchange ramp to be closed nightly for a month

Caption Construction continues on the OH 129, Liberty Way and I-75 interchange modification Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Liberty Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Construction continues on the OH 129, Liberty Way and I-75 interchange modification Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Liberty Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Butler County Engineer’s Office is warning drivers there will be nightly ramp closures at the Liberty Way interchange at Interstate 75 beginning next week and lasting a month, as work on the $24 million fix continues.

Ramps will be closed from Liberty Way to northbound I-75 from March 14 until April 16. Crews will perform bridge beam erection and structure work, requiring the ramp’s overnight closure from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for approximately four weeks.

As part of the interchange modification project, various overnight lane closures are scheduled for March 14 through 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on northbound and southbound I-75 between mile markers 23.5 and 26.

Madison Twp. man sent to prison for starting fatal fire

Caption Fatal Fire at Catalina mobile home park in Madison Township Caption Fatal Fire at Catalina mobile home park in Madison Township

A Madison Twp. man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for setting a 2020 trailer fire that killed a man.

James D. Johnson, 57, of Catalina Manufactured Home Community, was arrested a few days after the Sept. 21, 2020, fire at the Germantown Road residence.

Steven C. Strain, 59, was found dead in the mobile home.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Former Butler County educator ‘always about making a difference in the lives of the kids’

Caption Gloria Baker, who spent her entire 35-year career in education, died Saturday. She was 83. CONTRIBUTED Caption Gloria Baker, who spent her entire 35-year career in education, died Saturday. She was 83. CONTRIBUTED

Gloria Baker spent her entire career in education. She was in charge until the day she died.

“It had to be on her time,” said one of her daughters, Tanya Coffey, 59. “She was always a principal.”

Baker, who had dementia, died Saturday. She was 83.

