Top local news for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The city’s July 4th Celebration will be 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday at Smith Park and the July 4 Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Monday from Smith Park and end on 14th Avenue.

The celebration will include vendors selling food and drinks, live music, a disc jockey, skydiving performances and conclude with fireworks. Live entertainment will be provided by the I Love Pig Band from 6-7:30 p.m. and the Dayton Funk All-Stars Band from 8-9:30 p.m.

Second wave of COVID-19 relief funds heading to Butler County

Butler County Administrator Judi Boyko, left, and Butler County Commissioners Donald Dixon, T.C. Rogers and Cindy Carpenter listen to comments during a commission meeting Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at the Butler County Government Services Center in Hamilton.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill that will release the second wave of American Rescue Plan Act funds to smaller Butler County jurisdictions on Tuesday and communities should have the cash in early July.

The 20 Butler County jurisdictions xpecting the second half of $22 million should receive the windfall soon, according to Pete LuPiba with the Office of Budget and Management.

“We have the payment file ready but are running into the normal accounting cut-off as we close this fiscal year,” LuPiba said. “We will process as soon as the system operationally opens back up on July 1, start of fiscal year and these respective entities should receive their payment in the first few weeks of next month.”

Sign-ups sought for this year’s Crazy Cardboard Regatta at VOA MetroPark

Several boats participated in a giant water battle during the 7th annual Crazy Cardboard Regatta at the Voice of America Metropark in West Chester in 2016.

WEST CHESTER TWP. — The Crazy Cardboard Regatta, a cardboard boat race around the lake at Voice of America MetroPark, is as fun and wacky as it sounds.

During this popular event, spectators will be able to watch handcrafted boats sink or swim as they make their way to the finish line. Crazy Cardboard Regatta boats will also have a chance to win various themed awards, including “The People’s Choice Award” and the “Soggy Bottom Battle.”

The regatta will feature live music and a variety of other family friendly activities.

Veterans board avoids hearing process after member resigns

Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Noah Powers swears in the newest member of the Veterans Service Commission Jim Eriksen on Jan. 20, 2021.

The Butler County Veterans Service Commission avoided a potentially unpleasant hearing process after Commissioner Jim Eriksen tendered his resignation a day after the board asked for his ouster.

Eriksen sent a three word resignation email to the board Tuesday — “I officially resign,” it said — and he told the Journal-News he didn’t want to comment further.

The rest of the five-member board voted unanimously on Monday to petition for his removal after he failed to regularly attend meetings and other obligations. Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Noah Powers, who appointed Eriksen in January 2021, has had to deal with board — that was once dysfunctional — called this a “disappointing hiccup.”

‘Falconer’s Flight’ beer created for Hops in the Hangar festival

Nicki Tate, who designed the Falconer's Flight beer can, signs some of them Monday night during a soft launch party at New Ales Brewery in Middletown.

A Middletown brewery and a local tattoo artist collaborated to produce a signature beer and an unique beer can label for a craft beer event this summer.

Hops in the Hangar, a beer festival, will be Aug. 20 at Middletown Regional Airport. Attendees will be able to sample 4-ounce pours of some of the 90 craft beer from 30 breweries. All attendees must be 21 years or older. There also will be five food trucks and performances from Team Fastrax, the Middletown-based professional skydiving team.

As a way to kick off Hops in the Hangar, Wes Heupel, one of the three owners of New Ales Brewing, 1521 First Ave., produced a pale ale called Falconer’s Flight, he said.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: The Avett Brothers perform at Kings Island

Live music returned to Kings Island June 28, as American folk rock band, The Avett Brothers took the stage at Timberwolf Amphitheatre. Thousands of fans were entertained to kick off the park's 2022 Concert Series.

Live music returned to Kings Island June 28, as American folk rock band, The Avett Brothers took the stage at Timberwolf Amphitheatre. Thousands of fans were entertained to kick off the park’s 2022 Concert Series. CONTRIBUTED

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS