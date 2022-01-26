Top local news for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Former high school coach indicted for alleged sex charges involving student
A Hamilton woman and former coach is facing multiple felonies alleging she engaged in sexual conduct with a teen student while she was a coach at a Butler County high school.
Ashley Ra-Nae Rison, 30, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on eight counts of sexual battery and tampering with evidence, all felonies and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor.
Rison resigned her position as a “paraprofessional and coach” effective May 3, 2021, according to New Miami Schools Superintendent Rhonda Parker.
Elderly woman found dead outside high school in Middletown
Middletown police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old woman who was found outside this morning at Bishop Fenwick High School on Ohio 122.
Police Chief David Birk said police were called about 7:40 a.m. after teachers and staff arriving at school found the body in the grass on the southwest side of the building. He said buses and students were redirected to avoid the location where the body was found.
The woman was not dressed for the weather and was not wearing shoes when she was discovered, Birk said. The woman lived about a half-mile away from the high school.
New Miami speed cameras case reaches final destination today
Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
It has been an eight-year journey, and now the New Miami speed camera case will go before the Ohio Supreme Court where the justices will decide whether thousands of speeders are owed about $3.4 million.
In a 4-3 decision last April, the high court accepted jurisdiction over the appeal filed by a group of about 33,000 speeders who took the tiny village to court in 2013 over what they said was an unconstitutional, unmanned speed camera program. The court accepts an average of 6% of discretionary appeals filed per year.
The speeders claim they are owed $3.4 million plus interest. One of their attorneys, Josh Engel, said the decision signals the court, which has issued other speed decisions statewide, is ready to tackle the big the question.
Remembering Ann Antenen: Hamilton’s only female mayor had passion for preserving history
Credit: Samantha Grier
Credit: Samantha Grier
Ann Antenen liked to tell people she was the first, and only, female mayor of Hamilton — so far — her daughter, Susan Antenen, said.
She passed away Thursday in hospice. She was 96.
“She had a good life,” her daughter said. “She was involved in many things, and many people loved her.”
Madison Twp. man admits to starting fatal fire, faces up to 18 years in prison
A Madison Twp. man has admitted to setting a 2020 trailer fire that killed a man.
James D. Johnson, 57, of Catalina Manufactured Home Community, was arrested a few days after the Sept. 21, 2020, fire at the Germantown Road residence.
Steven C. Strain, 59, was found dead in the mobile home.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Hamilton High School football coach resigns
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Hamilton football will have a new coach next season.
HHS director of athletics Missy Harvey confirmed Nate Mahon has stepped down.
“Nate Mahon made the decision to not return as our varsity football coach,” Harvey wrote in an email. “The district thanks Coach Mahon for his three years at the helm and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”