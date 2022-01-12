Top local news for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Middletown girl, 10, buys blankets for homeless with her Christmas money
When Abby Tucker, a fifth-grader at Mayfield Elementary School in Middletown, rides in the car with her mother she periodically sees homeless walking downtown or holding cardboard signs begging for money near I-75.
Sometimes she convinces her mother, Regina Tucker, 43, to stop and help the homeless.
“We can’t always give them money,” her mother said. “We don’t have it.”
Franklin to retire numbers of Kennard, Lakins
Franklin High School announced Wednesday it will retire the numbers of Travis Lakins, a 2013 graduate who now pitches for the Baltimore Orioles, and Luke Kennard, a 2015 graduate who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The ceremony for Lakins, who wore No. 1, will take place at the boys basketball game against Thurgood Marshall on Jan. 29.
“Travis Lakins was one of the most competitive kids I have ever coached here at Franklin High School,” Franklin Athletic Director Brian Bales said in a press release. “He excelled on the basketball court — scoring over 1,000 points — as well as the baseball field where he won numerous awards. Travis’ work ethic and drive earned him a great career at Ohio State on the ball diamond. He now has succeeded in the MLB with the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. It is no surprise to me that he has had the success that he has due to his determination and grit.”
Personal trainers to open Clean Eatz Cafe, offering healthy meals
Those looking for healthy, convenient and affordable meals are about to have another dining option in Butler County.
Couple Adam and Andrea Dobrozsi are planning to open Clean Eatz Cafe by the end of the month at 7692 Voice Of America Centre Drive, West Chester Twp. They started planning for the business more than two years ago, but the opening was delayed by the “twists and turns” created by COVID-19, she said.
“We’re at the finish line and we’re ready to bring it home,” she said.
Woman indicted for allegedly shooting husband in Monroe
Credit: Butler County Jail
A Monroe woman has been indicted by a Butler County grand jury for allegedly shooting and seriously injuring her husband at their Monroe home last month.
Nancy C. Imfeld, 64, was initially charged with felonious assault and domestic violence for the Dec. 1, 2021 incident. She is accused of shooting of her husband, Douglas, at a residence in the 3000 block of Apple Knoll Lane.
On Wednesday, Imfeld was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, but the grand jury declined to indict her for domestic violence, which in this case was a misdemeanor.
MLK Day march in West Chester canceled due to COVID-19 surge
Organizers for the annual West Chester Twp. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day “Live the Dream March for Unity” has been cancelled due to the surge of COVID-19.
Due to the recent surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations organizers announced the Live the Dream March for Unity will not be held in person on Monday. Instead, they are asking people to make a donation of non-perishable food or personal care items through the end of February to help vulnerable families in the community.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Fairfield grad Jackson Carman feels ‘blessed’ to be in the playoffs in his rookie season with Bengals.
CINCINNATI — Jackson Carman’s journey with the Cincinnati Bengals began when he joyously saw the ‘513′ area code appear on an incoming phone call from the team during the NFL Draft.
Nearly nine months later, the rookie offensive lineman and Fairfield High School graduate lifted rookie kicker Evan McPherson off the Paul Brown Stadium turf Jan. 2 to celebrate the AFC North title and a playoff berth.
“Most emotion I’ve ever felt from Cincinnati or anything honestly,” Carman said. “It’s, like, incredible to watch. Just everyone just buzzing and cheering, just like the good vibes.”