Top local news for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

Sometimes she convinces her mother, Regina Tucker, 43, to stop and help the homeless.

“We can’t always give them money,” her mother said. “We don’t have it.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Franklin to retire numbers of Kennard, Lakins

Caption Franklin's Travis Lakins jumps into the arms of teammate Luke Kennard as Tyler Budde watches Tuesday after the Wildcats defeated Chaminade Julienne in triple overtime in their Southwest District sectional game in Kettering. Contributed photo by E.L. Hubbard Caption Franklin's Travis Lakins jumps into the arms of teammate Luke Kennard as Tyler Budde watches Tuesday after the Wildcats defeated Chaminade Julienne in triple overtime in their Southwest District sectional game in Kettering. Contributed photo by E.L. Hubbard

Franklin High School announced Wednesday it will retire the numbers of Travis Lakins, a 2013 graduate who now pitches for the Baltimore Orioles, and Luke Kennard, a 2015 graduate who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The ceremony for Lakins, who wore No. 1, will take place at the boys basketball game against Thurgood Marshall on Jan. 29.

“Travis Lakins was one of the most competitive kids I have ever coached here at Franklin High School,” Franklin Athletic Director Brian Bales said in a press release. “He excelled on the basketball court — scoring over 1,000 points — as well as the baseball field where he won numerous awards. Travis’ work ethic and drive earned him a great career at Ohio State on the ball diamond. He now has succeeded in the MLB with the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. It is no surprise to me that he has had the success that he has due to his determination and grit.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Personal trainers to open Clean Eatz Cafe, offering healthy meals

Caption Andrea and Adam Dobrozsi plan to open Clean Eatz Cafe by the end of January in West Chester. The certified personal trainers say the cafe offers healthy, convenient meals that are affordable. SUBMITTED PHOTO Caption Andrea and Adam Dobrozsi plan to open Clean Eatz Cafe by the end of January in West Chester. The certified personal trainers say the cafe offers healthy, convenient meals that are affordable. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Those looking for healthy, convenient and affordable meals are about to have another dining option in Butler County.

Couple Adam and Andrea Dobrozsi are planning to open Clean Eatz Cafe by the end of the month at 7692 Voice Of America Centre Drive, West Chester Twp. They started planning for the business more than two years ago, but the opening was delayed by the “twists and turns” created by COVID-19, she said.

“We’re at the finish line and we’re ready to bring it home,” she said.

READ THE FULL STORY

Woman indicted for allegedly shooting husband in Monroe

Caption Nancy C. Imfeld Credit: Butler County Jail Caption Nancy C. Imfeld Credit: Butler County Jail Credit: Butler County Jail

A Monroe woman has been indicted by a Butler County grand jury for allegedly shooting and seriously injuring her husband at their Monroe home last month.

Nancy C. Imfeld, 64, was initially charged with felonious assault and domestic violence for the Dec. 1, 2021 incident. She is accused of shooting of her husband, Douglas, at a residence in the 3000 block of Apple Knoll Lane.

On Wednesday, Imfeld was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, but the grand jury declined to indict her for domestic violence, which in this case was a misdemeanor.

READ THE FULL STORY

MLK Day march in West Chester canceled due to COVID-19 surge

Caption Marchers will once again participate in a previous Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration Monday in West Chester and Liberty Twp. This year’s event begins with a morning march on Monday, followed by an awards program and afternoon luncheon. Marchers are invited to meet at 10:30 a.m. near the base of the clock tower on The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Dr. Caption Marchers will once again participate in a previous Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration Monday in West Chester and Liberty Twp. This year’s event begins with a morning march on Monday, followed by an awards program and afternoon luncheon. Marchers are invited to meet at 10:30 a.m. near the base of the clock tower on The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Dr.

Organizers for the annual West Chester Twp. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day “Live the Dream March for Unity” has been cancelled due to the surge of COVID-19.

Due to the recent surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations organizers announced the Live the Dream March for Unity will not be held in person on Monday. Instead, they are asking people to make a donation of non-perishable food or personal care items through the end of February to help vulnerable families in the community.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Fairfield grad Jackson Carman feels ‘blessed’ to be in the playoffs in his rookie season with Bengals.

Caption Bengals rookie guard Jackson Carman has made six starts and appeared in all 17 games for Cincinnati during this season. He was drafted by the Bengals in the second round in April 2021. RYAN MEYER / CINCINNATI BENGALS Caption Bengals rookie guard Jackson Carman has made six starts and appeared in all 17 games for Cincinnati during this season. He was drafted by the Bengals in the second round in April 2021. RYAN MEYER / CINCINNATI BENGALS

CINCINNATI — Jackson Carman’s journey with the Cincinnati Bengals began when he joyously saw the ‘513′ area code appear on an incoming phone call from the team during the NFL Draft.

Nearly nine months later, the rookie offensive lineman and Fairfield High School graduate lifted rookie kicker Evan McPherson off the Paul Brown Stadium turf Jan. 2 to celebrate the AFC North title and a playoff berth.

“Most emotion I’ve ever felt from Cincinnati or anything honestly,” Carman said. “It’s, like, incredible to watch. Just everyone just buzzing and cheering, just like the good vibes.”

READ THE FULL STORY