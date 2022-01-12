Fairfield grad Jackson Carman feels ‘blessed’ to be in the playoffs in his rookie season with Bengals.

Carman, a 2021 second-round pick from Clemson, has appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals including six starts.

Carman started the regular-season finale at Cleveland in what was a primer for the Bengals’ Wild Card playoff matchup against visiting Las Vegas this Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m. kickoff).

“Our young players have really come on,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. “Jackson played well at left guard the other day in the game against Cleveland. I thought he did some nice things.”

Carman said he’s improved in every area on the offensive line, including getting acclimated to the significant amount of work it takes to succeed throughout 17-plus weeks.

“Coming into the NFL there is a lot of information and a lot of learning,” Carman said. “And I feel like over the course of this season I’ve definitely progressed. I’ve definitely gotten better in every area.”

Caption Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman, right, picks up kicker Evan McPherson after McPherson kicked a winning 20-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. Punter Kevin Huber, left, looks on. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Caption Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman, right, picks up kicker Evan McPherson after McPherson kicked a winning 20-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. Punter Kevin Huber, left, looks on. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Fairfield High School football coach Jason Krause said Carman is meticulous in studying details about his first step, hand placement and opposing defensive schemes.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Krause said. “He’s battled through some injuries. Just keeps grinding, man. We’re excited that he’s doing what he’s doing and so proud of him and excited for the Bengals.”

Carman said Krause is one of the most influential people for him, adding that the Fairfield coach has consistently helped him in football and in life.

A five-star player at Fairfield, Carman committed to Clemson in December 2017 and completed one of the most publicized college football recruiting journeys ever in Greater Cincinnati.

Carman and Krause text each other each week to stay connected throughout a football season. Krause made the trip to Cleveland this past weekend in support of his former player.

“Fairfield football is where I really started picking up liking football,” Carman said. “The ball really started rolling. I was like, ‘Wow, I can make a career out of this.’ And so just the level of physicality I feel like we had in the GMC (Greater Miami Conference) definitely helped prepare me for anything that we were going to face beyond that because we hit down there at Fairfield. People know that.”