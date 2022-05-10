Top local news for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

The Butler County Coroner’s Office released the stabbing victim’s name as Ivan Israel Diaz Lira, a Hamilton resident.

A reward is being offered for information that helps locate two persons of interest, Juan Flores and Oscar Flores, according to police.

Embattled Lakota board member tells critics she’s not resigning

Caption Lakota Local Schools board member Darbi Boddy attends a board meeting about recent posts she made on social media. The meeting as April 27, 2022 at Plains Junior School in Liberty Twp. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Caption Lakota Local Schools board member Darbi Boddy attends a board meeting about recent posts she made on social media. The meeting as April 27, 2022 at Plains Junior School in Liberty Twp. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A defiant Lakota Local Schools board member told a packed meeting she has no intention of resigning in the wake of her colleagues’ recent censure and urging her to quit.

Lakota Board of Education member Darbi Boddy told Monday evening’s board meeting she will continue her elected, four-year term, which followed her fall election where she based her campaign on allegations the district is teaching Critical Race Theory.

Boddy, who was issued a no trespassing warning by a school police officer last week after taking an unescorted visit of two Lakota schools, blamed criticism of her actions since joining the board in January as motivated against her politically conservative campaign stances on CRT and a variety of other issues.

Liberty Center announces new tenants: F45 Training, In The Game, Toast & Berry and more

Caption Liberty Center Caption Liberty Center

LIBERTY TWP. — Multiple new business tenants are joining Liberty Center this year and next, the center announced recently.

The newest information is that In The Game, an entertainment attraction, will again be opening. It was previously planned and put on hold. In The Game will open in 2023 near CineBistro, the restaurant movie theater.

The venue will have the latest games, arcade games with video and instant win and redemption games, Liberty Center officials said. Food options at In The Game are signature burgers, chicken wings, fresh salads and pizzas.

Harbor Freight Tools to bring 25-30 jobs to Middletown

Caption The new Harbor Freight in Xenia. CONTRIBUTED Caption The new Harbor Freight in Xenia. CONTRIBUTED

A California-based company is opening a location in Middletown and is expected to bring 25-30 jobs to the community, the company said.

Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a store this summer at 4794 Roosevelt Blvd. in the former Big Lots location.

The company said in a release that construction has begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Middletown area.

Donuts in beer? Grainworks Brewing and Holtman’s Donuts celebrate return of ‘Lime Coconut’ items

Caption Grainworks Brewing Company has created a new beer to pair with a new donut that Holtman’s Donuts has created just for Grainworks, according to the companies that have locations in West Chester Twp. An event to celebrate the new products will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday in West Chester Twp. SUBMITTED PHOTO Caption Grainworks Brewing Company has created a new beer to pair with a new donut that Holtman’s Donuts has created just for Grainworks, according to the companies that have locations in West Chester Twp. An event to celebrate the new products will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday in West Chester Twp. SUBMITTED PHOTO

WEST CHESTER TWP. — Grainworks Brewing Company has teamed up with Holtman’s Donuts for a second time to bring back a popular brew, Lime Coconut Donut Beer, which pairs with a special donut that Holtman’s created, the Lime Coconut Donut.

“Holtman’s Lime Coconut Donut and our Lime Coconut Donut Beer were both a huge hit last year,” said Brian McGinnis, head brewer and co-founder of Grainworks Brewing Company. “This unique brew was one of the most popular beers we made in 2021. And this year, we’ve made even more to keep up with demand.”

The Lime Coconut Donut Beer is a Gose-style beer, which is an historic northern German style that has become very popular in the United States over the last decade, flavored with lime, toasted coconut and a few other secret ingredients to create a “donut-like” taste, to match Holtman’s Lime Coconut Donut.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: 20 years ago in Butler County in scenes from May 2002

Caption Greg Lynch/Journal-News The Murstein Follies, line dancers fro Senior Citizens Inc. who will be performing at the Senior Expo at Coney Island May 21st. Caption Greg Lynch/Journal-News The Murstein Follies, line dancers fro Senior Citizens Inc. who will be performing at the Senior Expo at Coney Island May 21st.

