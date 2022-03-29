Top local news for Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Spooky Nook’s Warehouse Hotel almost complete and accepting room reservations
The 1.2 million-square-foot Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill is set to completely open this year, but the first will be the Warehouse Hotel at Champion Mill.
Spooky Nook Marketing Manager Bonnie Bastian said they are now accepting reservations for arrivals on or after May 3.
“We are opening the complex in phases, so our 233-room hotel will begin welcoming guests on May 3 and then our restaurant, bar, retail outlets, Champion Mill Conference Center and Spooky Nook Sports will open later this summer,” she said.
West Chester fire: Students and residents displaced; dog rescued by firefighters
WEST CHESTER TWP. — There was some confusion following an apartment fire Monday afternoon in West Chester over reports that some dogs had died in the blaze, the assistant fire chief said “all dogs survived.”
Assistant Fire Chief Randy Hanifen told the Journal-News there were some mistaken reports that some dogs died in the blaze that broke out at 3:15 p.m. Monday in the Union Station apartments.
“The true story is all dogs survived,” Hanifen said. “The dog that was there we left him in his cage because he seemed much happier until the homeowner came to get him. He was happy and stable where he was so we just left him alone. He didn’t seem overly happy with us being there.”
Tri-County Mall to permanently close in May
Credit: Park Harbor Capital,BSB Group In
HAMILTON COUNTY — The Tri-County Mall in Springdale is about to transform into a mixed-use property, and the mall will be closing May 15 to get things started.
“We hope to see all of you again very soon to create new memories,” the mall’s website states.
Some of the businesses on the exterior property will remain open, including BJ’s restaurant, Open Box Outlet, Outback Steakhouse, Mi Cozumel, Chipotle, Starbucks and Men’s Wearhouse.
Lakota school board approves policy changes; treasurer announces retirement
A series of changes to Lakota Local School District policies covering student masks, curriculum changes and the public’s participation at school board meetings were approved Monday evening.
Discussions about the policy modifications by Lakota school board members were lengthy and at times showed sharp differences of opinions among members.
And in an unrelated development, Lakota’s top financial officer ended the meeting by announcing her upcoming retirement.
Fueled by a passion for live music, RiversEdge crew shines
HAMILTON — Serving the community is a top priority for the RiversEdge volunteers who also have a strong love of music.
With support from local businesses, sponsors, The City of Hamilton and the Hamilton Parks Conservancy, the RiversEdge concert series is put on largely by a tireless team of volunteers, a few seasonal employees, and a handful of paid student interns, who run the weekly concerts.
There are no full-time employees on the RiversEdge crew.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Cincinnati Premium Outlets adds new store
MONROE — Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe is adding American Eagle Outfitters this week, it was announced Tuesday.
The store is located in Suite 320, across from The Children’s Place. The store will host a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday.
American Eagle Outfitters offers high quality, on-trend clothing accessories and personal care products at affordable prices, according to officials at the mall. Its collection includes modern basics like jeans, surplus and graphic tees and stylish assortment of accessories. The store will also feature Aerie, which offers intimate apparel, loungewear and swimwear.