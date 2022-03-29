Top local news for Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022

Spooky Nook Marketing Manager Bonnie Bastian said they are now accepting reservations for arrivals on or after May 3.

“We are opening the complex in phases, so our 233-room hotel will begin welcoming guests on May 3 and then our restaurant, bar, retail outlets, Champion Mill Conference Center and Spooky Nook Sports will open later this summer,” she said.

READ THE FULL STORY

West Chester fire: Students and residents displaced; dog rescued by firefighters

Caption Multiple people were displaced after fire destroyed a ten-unit building at Union Station Apartments off of Fountains Blvd. Monday, March 28 in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Caption Multiple people were displaced after fire destroyed a ten-unit building at Union Station Apartments off of Fountains Blvd. Monday, March 28 in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

WEST CHESTER TWP. — There was some confusion following an apartment fire Monday afternoon in West Chester over reports that some dogs had died in the blaze, the assistant fire chief said “all dogs survived.”

Assistant Fire Chief Randy Hanifen told the Journal-News there were some mistaken reports that some dogs died in the blaze that broke out at 3:15 p.m. Monday in the Union Station apartments.

“The true story is all dogs survived,” Hanifen said. “The dog that was there we left him in his cage because he seemed much happier until the homeowner came to get him. He was happy and stable where he was so we just left him alone. He didn’t seem overly happy with us being there.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Tri-County Mall to permanently close in May

Caption Pictured here is a rendering of the planned exterior for the area where Tri-County Mall is located in Springdale. An overhaul of the space will begin in 2022 and last through 2032. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Park Harbor Capital,BSB Group In Credit: Park Harbor Capital,BSB Group In Caption Pictured here is a rendering of the planned exterior for the area where Tri-County Mall is located in Springdale. An overhaul of the space will begin in 2022 and last through 2032. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Park Harbor Capital,BSB Group In Credit: Park Harbor Capital,BSB Group In

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Tri-County Mall in Springdale is about to transform into a mixed-use property, and the mall will be closing May 15 to get things started.

“We hope to see all of you again very soon to create new memories,” the mall’s website states.

Some of the businesses on the exterior property will remain open, including BJ’s restaurant, Open Box Outlet, Outback Steakhouse, Mi Cozumel, Chipotle, Starbucks and Men’s Wearhouse.

READ THE FULL STORY

Lakota school board approves policy changes; treasurer announces retirement

Caption The Lakota Board of Education altered a series of district policies concern student masks, curricula and public participation during school board meetings during its Monday evening meeting. The sometimes lengthy discussions around policies revealed some sharp divides among some board members. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News) Caption The Lakota Board of Education altered a series of district policies concern student masks, curricula and public participation during school board meetings during its Monday evening meeting. The sometimes lengthy discussions around policies revealed some sharp divides among some board members. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

A series of changes to Lakota Local School District policies covering student masks, curriculum changes and the public’s participation at school board meetings were approved Monday evening.

Discussions about the policy modifications by Lakota school board members were lengthy and at times showed sharp differences of opinions among members.

And in an unrelated development, Lakota’s top financial officer ended the meeting by announcing her upcoming retirement.

READ THE FULL STORY

Fueled by a passion for live music, RiversEdge crew shines

Caption The Resident Services Department was previously recognized by the City of Hamilton with an “Innovation Award” as part of Public Service Recognition Week 2022. JACOB STONE/CONTRIBUTED Caption The Resident Services Department was previously recognized by the City of Hamilton with an “Innovation Award” as part of Public Service Recognition Week 2022. JACOB STONE/CONTRIBUTED

HAMILTON — Serving the community is a top priority for the RiversEdge volunteers who also have a strong love of music.

With support from local businesses, sponsors, The City of Hamilton and the Hamilton Parks Conservancy, the RiversEdge concert series is put on largely by a tireless team of volunteers, a few seasonal employees, and a handful of paid student interns, who run the weekly concerts.

There are no full-time employees on the RiversEdge crew.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Cincinnati Premium Outlets adds new store

Caption Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe. CONTRIBUTED Caption Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe. CONTRIBUTED

MONROE — Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe is adding American Eagle Outfitters this week, it was announced Tuesday.

The store is located in Suite 320, across from The Children’s Place. The store will host a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

American Eagle Outfitters offers high quality, on-trend clothing accessories and personal care products at affordable prices, according to officials at the mall. Its collection includes modern basics like jeans, surplus and graphic tees and stylish assortment of accessories. The store will also feature Aerie, which offers intimate apparel, loungewear and swimwear.

READ THE FULL STORY