Top local news for Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Hamilton man jailed for Trenton shooting
A man accused of a Trenton shooting last week turned himself into police and is in the Butler County Jail.
Cody Kip Smallwood, 18, of Hamilton, is charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing for the incident early on March 9 at a Third Street apartment, according to Trenton Police.
Officers were called about 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Third and found Caden Sharp suffering with a gunshot wound inside the apartment. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment.
Man staying in Middletown warming center dies; autopsy performed
The Warren County Coroner’s Office has performed an autopsy on a homeless man who collapsed while staying in a warming center, then died at Atrium Medical Center.
William Jeffreys, 47, died March 7, according to the coroner’s office. It may take up to eight weeks before the toxicology report is released, according to a coroner’s office official. Warren County is handling the case because Jeffreys was pronounced dead in that county.
Erica Norton, chief operating officer for The Mindful Healing Center, which is operating the Middletown warming center, said staff found Jeffreys in a bathroom stall. She said paramedics administered Narcan, but Jeffreys didn’t respond. He was transported from the warming center to Atrium, she said.
Ross Schools putting levy on August ballot
ROSS TWP. — Schools in Ross are facing a tough financial situation and leaders are calling for a tax levy to solve what it calls a “revenue problem.”
District officials say in the past two years they have cut costs by $600,000 and $700,000 each year, but that it cannot continue to make cuts without it hurting the education process.
Funding was cut by the state, which has disrupted revenue.
Two-teacher approach in Hamilton City Schools classrooms is paying off, leaders say
It’s still early, but officials in the Hamilton City Schools are encouraged by initial results of sweeping reforms they employed to help try to offset the academic lag suffered by some students during two years of learning under a pandemic.
Officials in the 9,500-student city schools recently presented a winter update measuring the current school year’s student proficiency levels with those of the often-disrupted 2020-2021 school year.
The negative school impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the closure of all Ohio K-12 schools in March 2020 for the remainder of that school year, continued into the following school year — especially in fall 2021 — for Ohio schools and those nationwide.
VIDEO: Hamilton’s girls bowling team celebrates state championship win
The girls bowling championship brought home from Columbus by Hamilton on Saturday was worth celebrating for several reasons.
One was the accomplishment itself. Winning a state championship always is a big deal.
Another was it was the first Big Blue state championship in any sport since the 2004 boys basketball team won the Division I championship.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Oxford Police Dept. adds social services liaison to follow up on emergency calls
In response to mental health, substance abuse and social services needs in the City of Oxford and at Miami University, officials have launched a new Oxford Police position.
The social services liaison received funding approval because of the findings of an assessment by Miami’s department of family science and social work. That assessment found a need for follow-ups after local law enforcement and fire officials responded to calls.
The assessment, which included focus groups with police officers and surveys of emergency responders, led to the recommendation of the position by the Police Community Relations and Review Commission to city council.