Top local news for Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2022

Cody Kip Smallwood, 18, of Hamilton, is charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing for the incident early on March 9 at a Third Street apartment, according to Trenton Police.

Officers were called about 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Third and found Caden Sharp suffering with a gunshot wound inside the apartment. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment.

Man staying in Middletown warming center dies; autopsy performed

Caption Middletown City Council members will vote Friday afternoon during a special meeting whether to allow a warming center for homeless to operate for three months in this vacant building, 1009 Grove St. Members discussed the legislation Tuesday night, then delayed a vote to give residents time to comment. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Warren County Coroner’s Office has performed an autopsy on a homeless man who collapsed while staying in a warming center, then died at Atrium Medical Center.

William Jeffreys, 47, died March 7, according to the coroner’s office. It may take up to eight weeks before the toxicology report is released, according to a coroner’s office official. Warren County is handling the case because Jeffreys was pronounced dead in that county.

Erica Norton, chief operating officer for The Mindful Healing Center, which is operating the Middletown warming center, said staff found Jeffreys in a bathroom stall. She said paramedics administered Narcan, but Jeffreys didn’t respond. He was transported from the warming center to Atrium, she said.

Ross Schools putting levy on August ballot

Caption Officials at Ross Schools recently announced the district is facing a projected budget deficit in a few years. The district, which is one of the top academic performers in Butler County, has forecast a $1.1 million shortfall for the 2023-2024 school year. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

ROSS TWP. — Schools in Ross are facing a tough financial situation and leaders are calling for a tax levy to solve what it calls a “revenue problem.”

District officials say in the past two years they have cut costs by $600,000 and $700,000 each year, but that it cannot continue to make cuts without it hurting the education process.

Funding was cut by the state, which has disrupted revenue.

Two-teacher approach in Hamilton City Schools classrooms is paying off, leaders say

Caption Hamilton School officials are touting mid-school year testing results showing improvement in some grades and academic subjects as evidence their aggressive remediation programs, including having two teachers per elementary classrooms for the first time, are working. The two-instructor approach, pictured, has produced year-over-year gains for many students, say city school officials. CONTRIBUTED

It’s still early, but officials in the Hamilton City Schools are encouraged by initial results of sweeping reforms they employed to help try to offset the academic lag suffered by some students during two years of learning under a pandemic.

Officials in the 9,500-student city schools recently presented a winter update measuring the current school year’s student proficiency levels with those of the often-disrupted 2020-2021 school year.

The negative school impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the closure of all Ohio K-12 schools in March 2020 for the remainder of that school year, continued into the following school year — especially in fall 2021 — for Ohio schools and those nationwide.

VIDEO: Hamilton’s girls bowling team celebrates state championship win

The girls bowling championship brought home from Columbus by Hamilton on Saturday was worth celebrating for several reasons.

One was the accomplishment itself. Winning a state championship always is a big deal.

Another was it was the first Big Blue state championship in any sport since the 2004 boys basketball team won the Division I championship.

Oxford Police Dept. adds social services liaison to follow up on emergency calls

Caption Miami University students celebrated their annual Green Beer Day in Oxford on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Because the city of Oxford has ordinances related to mass gatherings and wearing masks, police were monitoring activity throughout the day. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

In response to mental health, substance abuse and social services needs in the City of Oxford and at Miami University, officials have launched a new Oxford Police position.

The social services liaison received funding approval because of the findings of an assessment by Miami’s department of family science and social work. That assessment found a need for follow-ups after local law enforcement and fire officials responded to calls.

The assessment, which included focus groups with police officers and surveys of emergency responders, led to the recommendation of the position by the Police Community Relations and Review Commission to city council.

