Top local news for Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022

The demolition was set for 9 a.m., but was delayed about 30 minutes. The demolition took less than one minute, according to Journal-News photographer Nick Graham who was on scene.

He said one small stone landed on Oxford-State Road. The road has reopened.

Butler County auditor suspension proceedings begin

Caption Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds (pictured) appeared for arraignment on criminal charges in front of visiting Judge Daniel Hogan in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Hamilton. Reynolds pleaded not guilty to all charges including bribery, two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest. The charges stem from allegations that Reynolds used his public office to further his own interests. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds (pictured) appeared for arraignment on criminal charges in front of visiting Judge Daniel Hogan in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Hamilton. Reynolds pleaded not guilty to all charges including bribery, two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest. The charges stem from allegations that Reynolds used his public office to further his own interests. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor has empaneled the special commission that will decide whether Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds should be suspended pending the outcome of his criminal case.

O’Connor was required to appoint what is called a 3.16 Special Commission, comprised of three retired judges, but couldn’t do so until two weeks after she received the request from the attorney general to suspend Reynolds.

The court announced Tuesday the retired judges on the special panel are: David E. Cain, L. Alan Goldsberry and James L. Kimbler. The law states that at least one member of the panel must be a member of the same political party as the public official, which in this case is Republican. The judges will be compensated and reimbursed for expenses.

Lakota school board rift over alleged Critical Race Theory in classes continues

Caption For the second consecutive Lakota Board of Education meeting the governing board saw a rift over Critical Race Theory (CRT) surrounding complaints by new board member Darbi Boddy (right). Boddy contends CRT is being taught in Lakota, which district officials - and some board members - have denied. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News) Caption For the second consecutive Lakota Board of Education meeting the governing board saw a rift over Critical Race Theory (CRT) surrounding complaints by new board member Darbi Boddy (right). Boddy contends CRT is being taught in Lakota, which district officials - and some board members - have denied. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

Lakota school parents and residents are overall happy with the job being done by Butler County’s largest school system, according to survey results made public Monday evening.

But for the second Lakota Board of Education meeting in a row, there was unhappiness expressed by some members of the board regarding the contentious tone of some of the board’s recent discussions most centering on new member Darbi Boddy.

The Lakota survey, which was conducted by a contracted opinion research company, included the questioning of 400 randomly selected adult residents of the 17,000-student district, which encompasses West Chester and Liberty townships.

Portable pallet homes could assist homeless population in Middletown, city manager says

Caption This shopping center on South University Boulevard is being considered as a possible site to build a pallet home community for the homeless in Middletown, according to City Manager Jim Palenick. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Caption This shopping center on South University Boulevard is being considered as a possible site to build a pallet home community for the homeless in Middletown, according to City Manager Jim Palenick. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

In the last two years, as a way to address the growing homeless population in Middletown, an $11.4 million homeless center for men was built, and this year, a three-month warming center opened that the city funded with a $95,000 grant.

Now the city is considering using more than $900,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase portable pallet homes that would provide the homeless a safe and comfortable transitional place to live and receive services, said City Manager Jim Palenick.

The homeless issue in the city was one of the topics discussed Saturday morning on the the second day of the City Council Strategic Planning Session hosted by Atrium Medical Center.

Middletown City Schools superintendent passed over for Cincinnati job

Caption Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr., who has led the district since 2017, is one of three finalists to fill the superintendent's job at Cincinnati Public Schools, which is the third largest district in Ohio. The 41-year-old Styles has installed sweeping education reforms in Middletown's schools, including working to close the "digital divide" for many students in the city schools. (File Photo\Journal-News) Caption Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr., who has led the district since 2017, is one of three finalists to fill the superintendent's job at Cincinnati Public Schools, which is the third largest district in Ohio. The 41-year-old Styles has installed sweeping education reforms in Middletown's schools, including working to close the "digital divide" for many students in the city schools. (File Photo\Journal-News)

Middletown City Schools’ superintendent will stay in his role after losing out on his bid to be hired for the top job of Cincinnati Public Schools.

Marlon Styles Jr. was one of three finalists for the CPS superintendent’s office and participated in interviews in recent weeks.

Iranetta Wright, deputy superintendent for Detroit Public Schools Community District since 2017, was chosen Monday evening by the governing board of Ohio’s third largest school district to lead the Cincinnati city schools, according to the Journal-News media partner WCPO-TV.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

New K-9 on patrol in Liberty Twp.

Caption Butler County Deputy Anthony Wilmer with new K-9 Boris. CONTRIBUTED Caption Butler County Deputy Anthony Wilmer with new K-9 Boris. CONTRIBUTED

There’s a new dog on patrol in Liberty Twp. ready to take a bite out of crime.

Boris, a 17-month-old Belgian Malinois from Holland, was teamed up last week with his handler, Deputy Anthony Wilmer.

The dog was donated by the Matt Haverkamp Foundation and Chip Shiver of Shiver Security Systems, Inc.

