Top local news for Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Demolition of Cleveland-Cliffs stack takes less than one minute
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
An out-of-commission stack at Cleveland-Cliffs in Middletown was demolished Tuesday morning, and some residents, as far away as West Chester, said they felt the vibration.
The demolition was set for 9 a.m., but was delayed about 30 minutes. The demolition took less than one minute, according to Journal-News photographer Nick Graham who was on scene.
He said one small stone landed on Oxford-State Road. The road has reopened.
Butler County auditor suspension proceedings begin
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor has empaneled the special commission that will decide whether Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds should be suspended pending the outcome of his criminal case.
O’Connor was required to appoint what is called a 3.16 Special Commission, comprised of three retired judges, but couldn’t do so until two weeks after she received the request from the attorney general to suspend Reynolds.
The court announced Tuesday the retired judges on the special panel are: David E. Cain, L. Alan Goldsberry and James L. Kimbler. The law states that at least one member of the panel must be a member of the same political party as the public official, which in this case is Republican. The judges will be compensated and reimbursed for expenses.
Lakota school board rift over alleged Critical Race Theory in classes continues
Lakota school parents and residents are overall happy with the job being done by Butler County’s largest school system, according to survey results made public Monday evening.
But for the second Lakota Board of Education meeting in a row, there was unhappiness expressed by some members of the board regarding the contentious tone of some of the board’s recent discussions most centering on new member Darbi Boddy.
The Lakota survey, which was conducted by a contracted opinion research company, included the questioning of 400 randomly selected adult residents of the 17,000-student district, which encompasses West Chester and Liberty townships.
Portable pallet homes could assist homeless population in Middletown, city manager says
In the last two years, as a way to address the growing homeless population in Middletown, an $11.4 million homeless center for men was built, and this year, a three-month warming center opened that the city funded with a $95,000 grant.
Now the city is considering using more than $900,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase portable pallet homes that would provide the homeless a safe and comfortable transitional place to live and receive services, said City Manager Jim Palenick.
The homeless issue in the city was one of the topics discussed Saturday morning on the the second day of the City Council Strategic Planning Session hosted by Atrium Medical Center.
Middletown City Schools superintendent passed over for Cincinnati job
Middletown City Schools’ superintendent will stay in his role after losing out on his bid to be hired for the top job of Cincinnati Public Schools.
Marlon Styles Jr. was one of three finalists for the CPS superintendent’s office and participated in interviews in recent weeks.
Iranetta Wright, deputy superintendent for Detroit Public Schools Community District since 2017, was chosen Monday evening by the governing board of Ohio’s third largest school district to lead the Cincinnati city schools, according to the Journal-News media partner WCPO-TV.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
New K-9 on patrol in Liberty Twp.
There’s a new dog on patrol in Liberty Twp. ready to take a bite out of crime.
Boris, a 17-month-old Belgian Malinois from Holland, was teamed up last week with his handler, Deputy Anthony Wilmer.
The dog was donated by the Matt Haverkamp Foundation and Chip Shiver of Shiver Security Systems, Inc.