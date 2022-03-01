New K-9 on patrol in Liberty Twp.

There’s a new dog on patrol in Liberty Twp. ready to take a bite out of crime.
Boris, a 17-month-old Belgian Malinois from Holland, was teamed up last week with his handler, Deputy Anthony Wilmer.
The dog was donated by the Matt Haverkamp Foundation and Chip Shiver of Shiver Security Systems, Inc.
“This generous donation will help to protect out communities and support our men and women of our local law enforcement. K-9 Boris will take a bite out of the drug epidemic, which devastates our loved ones, and destroying our communities,” said Detective Janee Lambert.
The Matt Haverkamp Foundation is named in memory of the Golf Manor, Ohio police officer who died from injuries suffered in a car crash. The foundation continues Haverkamp’s legacy by supporting area law enforcement agencies.
Boris was the 85th dog donated to law enforcement through the foundation.
