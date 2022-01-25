Top local news for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

Shane Elliott, 40, and his children Caleb Elliott, 13, and Gracie Elliott,10, were found dead Monday by deputies. They were in the living room of the house in the 9200 block of Greenbush Road.

All three suffered gunshot wounds, Simpson said.

Butler County commissioners approve $2.5M Spooky Nook payment

Construction continues at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 in Hamilton. The multi-use sports, event, convention, dining and hotel venue features large sports facility on one side with up to 28 basketball courts, concession area, indoor and outdoor turf fields, fitness and training area, climbing area and more. The hotel and event center features a 3-story hotel, restaurant and multiple meeting, event and gathering spaces with large window views of the Great Miami River.

Now that Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill construction payments have topped $100 million, and $27 million more are set aside for spending, the Butler County commissioners have forwarded their $2.5 million contribution.

The commissioners want their contributions to be “the last money in” for projects, and County Administrator Judi Boyko told them last week $100 million has already been spent on construction and another $27 million is encumbered in contracts “so a construction value of about $127 million and this value does comply with the conditions of the board’s pledge.”

The commissioners agreed to forward the funds to Hamilton for road improvements after the construction investment reached $117 million, the total cost estimate for the project is $165 million. The massive sports and convention complex was supposed to open by the end of March and the hotel and convention side looks like it will, but the sports complex has been delayed, in part because high winds caused a partial collapse last year, according to Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith.

National Guard arrives at two area hospitals to provide assistance due to COVID-19

Members of the Ohio National Guard are helping at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton as Ohio experiences staffing shortages at hospitals across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Guard members arrived on Dec. 30, 2021, for orientation and have been assisting with food service, environmental services, patient transport and other non-clinical jobs. The National Guard is also helping with Premier Health's COVID testing site located across from MVH on Main Street.

At a time when COVID-19 cases are dropping in Southwest Ohio, members of the Ohio National Guard are arriving at two area hospitals and one in Cincinnati to assist with medical and non-clinical duties, according to hospital officials.

Guard members were deployed Monday to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, Christ Hospital in Liberty Twp. and UC Medical Center to support hospital workers during the present surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to officials.

Members went through orientation Monday at AMC, then they will start performing non-clinical duties. It has not been determined how long the Guard will be deployed at Atrium, according to the hospital.

Trial date set for case involving Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is set to face a jury in 18 months when he will defend himself against bribery, ethics violations and interference charges in a civil lawsuit filed by a West Chester Twp. man.

Gerald Parks and his daughter sued Reynolds, Liberty Twp. Trustee Tom Farrell, Liberty Twp. last fall alleging bribery, ethics violations and interference in the development of a senior living community on land he owns in Liberty township. Former township trustee candidate Buck Rumpke was also named in the suit.

All seven Butler County Common Pleas Court judges recused themselves, so visiting Judge Dennis J. Langer is presiding over the case. He has set a June 5, 2023 jury trial date but did not indicate how many days it could last.

Historical society asking residents their thoughts on future of Manchester Inn, downtown landmark

The future of the Manchester Inn building has been vacant for years and the the city of Middletown has notified an Illinois developer that they are proceeding with plans to reacquire the Manchester Inn and Sonshine Buildings through a default/reverter clause in the development agreement. The city notified developer William Grau about its intentions on Oct. 4. The city says Grau has not completed the development within the timeframe agreed to. In a Dec. 3 response from Grau's Cincinnati-based attorney Taylor Trout, said the city has failed to live up to its contractual obligations and the time clock has not started due to a number of delays caused by the city. A Dec. 5 meeting to discuss the matter was cancelled by the city who wanted some additional time to review Grau's response.

While Middletown’s city manager said it “doesn’t make a lot of sense” to renovate a 100-year-old downtown building due to the “massive” costs, the Middletown Historical Society is seeking public opinion.

Sam Ashworth, former president of the historical society’s board, considers the Manchester Inn the second most important community building in the city, next to the Sorg Opera House. Before he wakes up and sees a wrecking crew tearing down the Manchester, he wants to hear from residents, then forward those results to city officials.

He called the survey “a first step,” and if the responses are favorable, the historical society will encourage city officials and city council to consider a marketing and feasibility study.

