Top local news for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Preble County Sheriff: Death of father, 2 children investigated as murder-suicide
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
GRATIS TWP. — The deaths of two children and their father at a Preble County home is being investigated as a murder-suicide, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said.
Shane Elliott, 40, and his children Caleb Elliott, 13, and Gracie Elliott,10, were found dead Monday by deputies. They were in the living room of the house in the 9200 block of Greenbush Road.
All three suffered gunshot wounds, Simpson said.
Butler County commissioners approve $2.5M Spooky Nook payment
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Now that Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill construction payments have topped $100 million, and $27 million more are set aside for spending, the Butler County commissioners have forwarded their $2.5 million contribution.
The commissioners want their contributions to be “the last money in” for projects, and County Administrator Judi Boyko told them last week $100 million has already been spent on construction and another $27 million is encumbered in contracts “so a construction value of about $127 million and this value does comply with the conditions of the board’s pledge.”
The commissioners agreed to forward the funds to Hamilton for road improvements after the construction investment reached $117 million, the total cost estimate for the project is $165 million. The massive sports and convention complex was supposed to open by the end of March and the hotel and convention side looks like it will, but the sports complex has been delayed, in part because high winds caused a partial collapse last year, according to Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith.
National Guard arrives at two area hospitals to provide assistance due to COVID-19
Credit: Will Jones
Credit: Will Jones
At a time when COVID-19 cases are dropping in Southwest Ohio, members of the Ohio National Guard are arriving at two area hospitals and one in Cincinnati to assist with medical and non-clinical duties, according to hospital officials.
Guard members were deployed Monday to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, Christ Hospital in Liberty Twp. and UC Medical Center to support hospital workers during the present surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to officials.
Members went through orientation Monday at AMC, then they will start performing non-clinical duties. It has not been determined how long the Guard will be deployed at Atrium, according to the hospital.
Trial date set for case involving Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is set to face a jury in 18 months when he will defend himself against bribery, ethics violations and interference charges in a civil lawsuit filed by a West Chester Twp. man.
Gerald Parks and his daughter sued Reynolds, Liberty Twp. Trustee Tom Farrell, Liberty Twp. last fall alleging bribery, ethics violations and interference in the development of a senior living community on land he owns in Liberty township. Former township trustee candidate Buck Rumpke was also named in the suit.
All seven Butler County Common Pleas Court judges recused themselves, so visiting Judge Dennis J. Langer is presiding over the case. He has set a June 5, 2023 jury trial date but did not indicate how many days it could last.
Historical society asking residents their thoughts on future of Manchester Inn, downtown landmark
While Middletown’s city manager said it “doesn’t make a lot of sense” to renovate a 100-year-old downtown building due to the “massive” costs, the Middletown Historical Society is seeking public opinion.
Sam Ashworth, former president of the historical society’s board, considers the Manchester Inn the second most important community building in the city, next to the Sorg Opera House. Before he wakes up and sees a wrecking crew tearing down the Manchester, he wants to hear from residents, then forward those results to city officials.
He called the survey “a first step,” and if the responses are favorable, the historical society will encourage city officials and city council to consider a marketing and feasibility study.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Things to do this week in Southwest Ohio
Credit: Brian Glass/Concert-Captures.Com
Credit: Brian Glass/Concert-Captures.Com
Looking for something to do in Southwest Ohio this week? There are plenty of options, including seeing some of the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast at Taft Theatre in Cincy or checking out jam band Umphrey’s McGee in Newport. Check out this week’s list of events here: