Things to do this week in Southwest Ohio

Umphrey’s McGee

This popular jam band is known for dabbling in many musical styles, including jazz, rock, electronica, country, and even 1980s synth-pop. Their latest album, “You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall And Left A Raging Bull,” was released in 2021. See them at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. 4th St., Newport, Kentucky, at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $35-$69.50. For more information, call 859-900-2294 or visit www.promowestlive.com.

“Dancing With The Stars Live 2022″

This live theater version of the popular TV show will feature your favorite dancers doing the cha cha, foxtrot, salsa, tango, and much more. Select performances will feature guest stars Amanda Kloots, Jimmie Allen, and Mirror Ball champions, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Iman Shumpert. Check it out at the Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $49.50-$79.50. For more information, call 513-232-6220 or visit www.tafttheatre.org.

Mr. C’s Full STEAM Ahead Live! Air is Everywhere

The best way to learn is to have fun doing it. And so Mr. C, Emmy-nominated host of the PBS program, “Full STEAM Ahead,” will teach kids about the STEAM categories (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) through song, dance, and multimedia. Check it out at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $12-$17. For more information, call 513-867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org/cac.

Alice Cooper

Rock and roll’s original shock rock icon is coming to town. He released his 21st album, “Detroit Stories,” last year. See him at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., Cincinnati, at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $49.50-$69.50. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.bradymusiccenter.com.

Wale

This popular Nigerian-American rapper released his seventh album, “Folarin II,” last year. See him at Bogart’s, 2621 Vine St., Cincinnati, at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $27.50-$79. For more information, call 513-872-8801 or visit www.bogarts.com.

Buckcherry

This hard rock band released their ninth album, “Hellhound,” last year. Unfortunately, their most popular song is not fit for print in a family newspaper. The Lacs, a country rap duo, will also be performing. See them at Riverfront Live, 4343 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, call 513-417-4555 or visit www.riverfrontlivecincy.com/

38 Special

This soft rock band had a number of hits in the 1980s, including “Teacher, Teacher” and “Second Chance.” Their last album was 2004′s “Drivetrain.” See them at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, 1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $30-$40. For more information, visit www.hardrockcasioncincinnati.com.

WWE Monday Night Raw

The Royal Rumble is back, featuring champions Big E and the tag team RK-Bro, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos, and the women’s champion, Becky Lynch, taking on Bianca Belair. Check it out at the Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Cincinnati, on Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24-$124. For more information, call 513-421-4111 or visit www.usbankarena.com.