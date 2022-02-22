Top local news for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

The man went to his brother’s house at about 6:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of Summer Street, where he was fatally shot during a fight with gunshots, according to Hamilton Police.

While paramedics were treating the man, his brother, Justin Scott Glenn, who was injured in the incident, drove to Kettering Health Hamilton. Glenn had a child with him who was not injured, according to police.

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds to be arraigned this week

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds.

HAMILTON — An arraignment date is scheduled for later this week for Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds in his criminal case.

Last week, the Ohio Supreme Court appointed retired Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Daniel T. Hogan to reside over Reynolds’ case after all seven Butler County Common Pleas judges in the general division recused themselves.

Today, Reynold’s arraignment was scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the county clerk of courts.

Liberty Food Park gets approval; will be European-style mixed dining, recreation complex

Food park

New dining and entertainment options are headed to Liberty Twp. after trustees here approved preliminary plans for the first facility of its type in the community.

The proposed “Liberty Food Park” would be located across the street from the campus of Lakota East High School and stand on more than three acres at the corner of Wyandot and Lakota Lane.

Once built, the complex would provide indoor and outdoor dining, three sand volleyball and bocce ball courts along with a live music stage, family-oriented entertainment, bar and a variety of eateries.

Teen arrested after 3 nights of gunfire in Hamilton neighborhood

A teen was taken into custody Saturday following three nights of gunfire in a Hamilton neighborhood. Shots were fired in the 300 block of Wayne about 8:08 p.m. Saturday in what police believe may have been a robbery attempt.

A teenager was taken into custody Saturday following three nights of gunfire in a Hamilton neighborhood.

Shots were fired in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue about 8:08 p.m. Saturday in what police believe may have been a robbery attempt, according Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

It was the third time since Feb. 15 that shots rang out in the neighborhood, alarming neighbors and striking cars and buildings, but there were no injuries.

New road, Veterans Boulevard, will provide access off Ohio 129 for new Costco

Butler County commissioners approve $6.6 million for new road to serve the mega Freedom Pointe development in Liberty Twp. that includes a new Costco.

The mega, $139 million Freedom Pointe development in Liberty Twp. that includes a new Costco got a boost from Butler County recently, with county commissioner approval of $6.6 million for a new road and sanitary sewer improvements.

The commissioners recently approved selling bonds and using $6.6 million in tax increment financing dollars to extend Veterans Boulevard, that will provide another access point off Ohio 129 to Liberty Way and serve the new the Freedom Pointe development. The mixed use project includes a 160,529 square-foot Costco, that is on target to open in October.

Freedom Pointe is a $139 million mixed use development by and in addition to the big box store it includes 402 apartments that will cater to empty-nesters and millennial professionals, office, medical, retail, restaurants and a hotel on the 88-acre site at the southern border of Liberty Twp. across Liberty Way from the Voice of America Metro Park in West Chester Twp.

Fairfield Footlighters to present ‘The Sunshine Boys’ comedic play

Actors with the Fairfield Footlighters rehearse "The Sunshine Boys."

Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Sunshine Boys” will be performed in Fairfield this weekend — and it is funny.

Fairfield Footlighters will have four performances Friday through Sunday at the Fairfield Community Arts Center.

“This is a very funny show. We’ve been having a blast with it, and I think the audiences are really going to enjoy this one,” said Kevin Noll, the show’s producer, (who also plays the role of Patient in the show.)

