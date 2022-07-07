Top local news for Thursday, July 7, 2022

The move is due to the renovation of the Anthony Wayne apartment building into The Well House Hotel. The visitors center is attached to the north part of the building and is part of the redevelopment. Renters of the apartments and leaseholders, like the Hamilton Visitors Bureau and the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra, will be required to move before construction begins at the beginning of 2023.

Shaun Higgins, chair of the Hamilton Visitors Bureau board, said they’ve been looking for a new home since the announcement of the Anthony Wayne project. With the help and guidance from the city and the CORE Fund, the organization found the future home of the Hamilton Welcome Center, or at least it’s a “98%” certainty. Higgins said they just haven’t signed the contract yet.

READ THE FULL STORY

Following local protest, residents weigh in on overturning of Roe v. Wade

Combined Shape Caption Over 100 people gathered for a rally in support of women's rights and protest the overturning of Roe V. Wade Sunday afternoon, July 3, 2022 near the historic Butler County court house on High Street in Hamilton. Multiple speakers, several running for political office around the state, addressed the crowd. Chants such as "We won't go back" and "My body, my choice" were repeated by the crowd. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption Over 100 people gathered for a rally in support of women's rights and protest the overturning of Roe V. Wade Sunday afternoon, July 3, 2022 near the historic Butler County court house on High Street in Hamilton. Multiple speakers, several running for political office around the state, addressed the crowd. Chants such as "We won't go back" and "My body, my choice" were repeated by the crowd. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Both sides of the abortion rights debate were featured publicly in Hamilton over the recent holiday as pro-choice protesters convened around the Butler County Courthouse a day before Butler County Right To Life marched in the city’s 4th of July parade.

Sunday’s pro-choice gathering, organized by local advocates Tiffany Harmon and Brittany Hacker with support from the Butler County Democratic Party, was meant to protest “...last week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision eliminating a woman’s right to obtain an abortion,” a spokesperson said.

“We wanted to make sure that our voices were heard here locally in Butler County as to our support for people who can become pregnant and their opportunity to make their own decisions regarding their own healthcare,” said Kathy Wyenandt, Butler County Democratic Chair.

READ THE FULL STORY

Conviction upheld for Monroe man who stabbed his roommate to death

Combined Shape Caption Peyton McFarland takes the stand during his trial for the death of Chris Hacker Friday, April 23, 2021 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption Peyton McFarland takes the stand during his trial for the death of Chris Hacker Friday, April 23, 2021 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The 12th District Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of a Monroe man for the stabbing death of his roommate in May 2020.

Peyton McFarland, now 23, was found guilty last year after a five-day jury trial in Butler County Common Pleas Court of murder and felonious assault for fatally stabbing Christopher Hacker to death on May 30, 2020, at their Sands Avenue residence.

McFarland was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years by Judge Jennifer McElfresh.

READ THE FULL STORY

City settles with non-profit that operated warming center for two months

Combined Shape Caption Middletown City Council members will vote Friday afternoon during a special meeting whether to allow a warming center for homeless to operate for three months in this vacant building, 1009 Grove St. Members discussed the legislation Tuesday night, then delayed a vote to give residents time to comment. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Combined Shape Caption Middletown City Council members will vote Friday afternoon during a special meeting whether to allow a warming center for homeless to operate for three months in this vacant building, 1009 Grove St. Members discussed the legislation Tuesday night, then delayed a vote to give residents time to comment. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A “paperwork snafu” cost Middletown taxpayers nearly $32,000.

Last winter, City Council approved a contract with Freya’s Hen House, a non-profit, to provide a short-term warming center for the homeless during the cold months. The contract was for three months and the cost was not to exceed $95,000, or about $1,000 a night.

The contract called for the reimbursement of costs using Community Development Building Grant funds, but due to the urgency of trying to get a shelter opened at 1009 Grove St. during the peak of cold weather, the city did not competitively bid the contract, according to documents.

READ THE FULL STORY

Fiscal officer pays Madison Twp. more than $25K for late tax filings, bill payments

Combined Shape Caption Madison Township Administration building. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption Madison Township Administration building. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Madison Twp.’s fiscal officer has paid the township more than $25,000 for fees charged for late tax filings and bill payments, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Thursday,

The total, which was repaid as part of the audit, included $24,395 in fees and penalties from the Internal Revenue Service for late filings and $749 in late fees and interest charges for credit card and utilities payments, the state said in a release.

“The payment of late fees and penalties due to the inability of the fiscal officer to make timely payment is not a proper public purpose,” the audit report read.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

‘Salute to Oxford’ float takes top prize in parade

Combined Shape Caption Parade prize winner in this year’s Freedom Fest celebration was realtor Jason Reynolds with his entry “Salute to Oxford” recognizing the Talawanda High School class of 2022 and youth in sports programs, such as basketball, SAY Soccer and Miami Little League. BOB RATTERMAN/CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Parade prize winner in this year’s Freedom Fest celebration was realtor Jason Reynolds with his entry “Salute to Oxford” recognizing the Talawanda High School class of 2022 and youth in sports programs, such as basketball, SAY Soccer and Miami Little League. BOB RATTERMAN/CONTRIBUTED

OXFORD – Freedom Fest returned to its pre-pandemic normal for 2022 with a parade, concert, community gathering, games and fireworks. Although crowds were somewhat smaller than past years, those who came out enjoyed a good time celebrating the country’s birthday.

The city’s Independence Day celebration took place, as usual, on July 2 and 3, to allow residents to enjoy the party without sacrificing get-togethers of family and friends.

The parade was the highlight of the first evening of events as crowds gathered along High Street to watch an assortment of floats and groups taking part.

READ THE FULL STORY