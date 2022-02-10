Top local news for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

Boyd, 58, was scheduled to stand trial later this month on 28 charges in Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey’s courtroom, but with the plea deal that will not happen. Boyd pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of sexual battery, five counts of attempted gross sexual imposition and four count of gross sexual imposition. The remaining charges were dismissed.

The crimes Boyd plead guilty to are all third- and fourth-degree felonies. There is one guilty plea to a crime for each of the nine victims, according to prosecutors. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said all the victims were consulted before the plea was taken.

Hamilton firefighter jobs with higher pay now easier to get

Caption Ed Avery is retiring from Hamilton Fire Department after 28 years of service. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

When Ed Avery and another colleague in the Hamilton Fire Department retire the next three months, there will be no more African-Americans on the city’s fire force of about 100, unless some join soon. That has bothered Avery in recent years.

Avery is glad city officials and the firefighters’ labor union changed its contract to remove a barrier for people who might like to join Hamilton’s force, but don’t have the training.

In a move that should help diversity, people without firefighter or emergency medical service training can take the city’s entrance examination, which tests general knowledge — not firefighting information — and be hired with starting pay above $54,000. The city then will pay to train them.

Middletown schools’ leader interviews today for Cincinnati’s top school job

Caption Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr., who has led the district since 2017, is one of three finalists to fill the superintendent's job at Cincinnati Public Schools, which is the third largest district in Ohio. The 41-year-old Styles has installed sweeping education reforms in Middletown's schools, including working to close the "digital divide" for many students in the city schools. (File Photo\Journal-News)

The Middletown Schools’ superintendent will interview today for the top position with Cincinnati Public Schools.

Middletown school officials confirmed Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr., who has led the city schools since 2017, has interviews Thursday as a finalist candidate to Cincinnati’s schools, which comprise the third-largest district in Ohio.

Styles declined to comment Wednesday, as he has previously since Cincinnati school officials announced last month he was one of three finalists for the job out of dozens of initial candidates.

Hamilton students fundraise in honor of their favorite Bengals players

Caption Students at Ridgeway Elementary work on projects to raise money for Bengals punter Kevin Huber's organization.

HAMILTON, Ohio — Chase your dreams like Ja’Marr Chase. Put your best foot forward like Evan McPherson.

Those are just a couple of the messages leaders at Ridgeway Elementary in Hamilton are sending to students as they teach during the Bengals’ historic Super Bowl run.

But it’s not just about words. It’s about actions, too.

In honor of the Bengals’ trip to Los Angeles, Hamilton City School District students are mobilizing to do good in the name of some of their favorite players.

Part of Main Street in Hamilton to be closed tonight

Caption Wes Minton removes the road closed sign on the Third Street bridge Thursday Dec.2, 2021. The bridge was officially opened to the public after two years building a new bridge. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Main Street in Hamilton, between Western and Lawn avenues, will close to through traffic beginning at 10 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Friday.

This closure is needed for repairs to a natural gas main, according to the city.

Work is weather permitting, and “No Parking” signs and detours will be posted. Traffic control will be in place during the road closure. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and obey the temporary traffic patterns.

Cost of pedestrian bridge over Ohio 4 creates ‘sticker shock;’ grants would take at least 5 years

Caption Monroe studying cost of building pedestrian/bike bridge over Ohio 4 near Bicentennial Commons Park just north of Roden Park Drive. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

City of Monroe Mayor Keith Funk said he experienced “sticker shock” after reviewing estimates to build a pedestrian/bicyclist bridge over Ohio 4 near Bicentennial Commons Park.

In a study prepared by LJB Inc. that cost the city $9,000, it estimated the preliminary construction costs for a shared-use path bridge at about $5 million. City Manager Bill Brock forwarded the study to the seven council members and sought their feedback at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Brock told council that it would take at least five years to secure the possible grants from Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments to build the bridge that would carry pedestrians and bicyclists over Ohio 4 to the park, formerly Americana park. The bridge would be located near the intersection of Roden Park Drive and Ohio 4.

